A ticket for the American Freedom Train in Manchester for Tuesday, April 15, 1975, "GOOD ONLY 6:00 PM TILL CLOSING." From the collection of the Manchester Historic Association. 

On July 2, 1776, the 2nd Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, and representing the people of the 13 colonies in America, voted to declare independence from Great Britain.

Two days later, Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which stated, “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown…”