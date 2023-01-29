hikers
The headline for an article about the Bicentennial hikers published in the Manchester Union Leader on July 7, 1976.

On July 1, 1976, two long-distance hikers from Meredith, New Hampshire, crossed the short stretch of U.S. 160 that cuts from Colorado through New Mexico into Arizona. It was day 109 of a journey that had started on a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Portland, Maine, and would end on a Pacific Ocean beach in California.

Their volunteer effort was sponsored by the Meredith Rotary Club as its contribution to the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.