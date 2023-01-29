On July 1, 1976, two long-distance hikers from Meredith, New Hampshire, crossed the short stretch of U.S. 160 that cuts from Colorado through New Mexico into Arizona. It was day 109 of a journey that had started on a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Portland, Maine, and would end on a Pacific Ocean beach in California.
Their volunteer effort was sponsored by the Meredith Rotary Club as its contribution to the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.
The hikers, George Hormell and Scott King, and their van driver, Chris Hurd, were now passing through the lands of the Navajo Nation. Their planned route would cut across Arizona from the northeast to the southwest. The scorching July heat in the arid desert was too much to bear, so the two men would walk after sunset and before dawn.
On July 3, Hormell made a mistake. He put his boots on top of the van while he was changing his socks, and then forgot they were there. When the hikers later took off with Hurd to get supplies, the boots fell off somewhere along the road. These were the new L.L. Bean boots Hormell had received on June 9 in Kansas.
He wrote in his journal, “I made some lucky soul happy today with a brand new pair of $50 boots. I’ll have to go back to my old boots and walk on nails the rest of the way.”
The following day was the Fourth of July. The United States of America was now officially 200 years old. A headline that day in the New Hampshire Sunday News read, “‘Happy Birthday America!’ Echoes Loudly From Coos To the Sea – Festive Parades Celebrate Bicentennial Throughout the Granite State.” Hormell wrote, ““HAPPY BIRTHDAY UNCLE SAM! I wish we could celebrate with everyone else, but we’re in the middle of the Painted Desert — 20 miles from the nearest town. We listened to the celebration by radio from New York.”
On July 5, Hormell recorded, “As Scott and I were walking past a flock of sheep, a family stopped to take our pictures with our walking sticks — they thought we were shepherds.” On July 7, the Manchester Union Leader reported on the progress of the hikers, mentioning, “When Hurd gets home, he feels he will be qualified as a barber. He has cut the hair of the walkers since they left Portland, Maine, on March 15.”
The hikers nearly reached Cameron, Arizona, the next day. They later passed Cameron and continued on through Flagstaff, reaching Kingman on July 12. This city had started out as a modest railroad siding in the late 19th century and had become the county seat of Mohave County. In 1976, it had around 8,000 inhabitants.
The hikers had generally attracted little interest from local residents as they made their way through Arizona. The experience in passing through Kingman, however, was different.
Hormel mentioned in his journal, “The people of Kingman were very receptive to us and even donated two dollars after we passed our press release around to a few people.” One old man invited the three New Hampshire men to swim in his water holding tank, a generous gesture. Hormell wrote, “It was difficult getting in and out but it was very refreshing after a very hot day. Water is so scarce here, they sell it (57¢ a gallon) in stores.”
Rather than traveling on the main roads, Hormell and King walked along the Oatman Highway through the former gold mining region of Arizona. The going was rough over hilly terrain, and through a mountain pass, but the detour cut their travel distance to California by 12 miles. This route gave the hikers and Hurd the rare opportunity to explore a ghost town (likely the former gold mining center known as Goldroad). Hormell wrote that the town was “completely deserted with lots of closed off mine shafts and fallen down buildings.”
They visited Oatman on July 13, a former gold mining town that had survived as a tourist stop. The men were surprised and delighted by the friendly burros that roamed the streets — the descendants of the miners’ pack donkeys. The famous Oatman burros remain as a unique attraction to this day.