On May 26, 1976, two young men from Meredith, New Hampshire, started their day in Kansas City, Missouri. They walked westward, crossing the state border into Kansas City, Kansas. They then traveled 19 miles or so until they reached the town of Bonner Springs, where they would spend the night.
Scott King and George Hormell were on a mission — to hike from Maine to California in honor of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution. They, and their partner Chris Hurd, who drove the supply van, had taken on this project on behalf of the Meredith Jaycees.
Before reaching Bonner Springs, the hikers were met by a local Jaycees club member who treated them to their first Coors beer in “Coors country.” At this time, the legendary beverage, brewed in Golden, Colorado, was only available in the west. Kansas was the first state the team had reached where the beer “brewed with pure Rocky Mountain spring water” was available.
The next day King and Hormell made it through Gardner, and on May 28 they stopped in the evening at a spot about seven miles west of Baldwin, having walked over 40 miles in two days. Hormell wrote, “We are now following along the Santa Fe Trail and will be for about 300 miles.”
This was the famous trade route from Missouri to Santa Fe, New Mexico, that was active from 1821 until 1880, when the railroad arrived in Santa Fe.
As the duo progressed on their trek across Kansas, they were hosted by several Jaycees clubs which provided food and drink (including Coors), lodging, and general hospitality. On Sunday, May 30, King and Hormell departed from Scranton in the morning and walked 26 miles over a deserted road. Hormel noted in his journal that they saw more cows than people.
On Memorial Day, May 31, 1976, the hikers walked through part of the Flint Hills, an area of gently rolling prairie land that stretches from northern Kansas south into Oklahoma. They arrived in Council Grove, which was named after the spot where U.S. officials and the chiefs of the Great and Little Osage nations negotiated a treaty in 1825. Through this agreement the Osage people were paid for allowing free passage for travelers along the Santa Fe Trail as this route cut through the Osage territories.
A local Jaycee gave King and Hormell a tour of the historic sites in Council Grove, including the stump of the oak tree under which the negotiators had bargained in 1825. Among the sites was the Last Chance Store built in 1857, which was the last place where travelers could pick up supplies before continuing on to Santa Fe, a distance of over 640 miles.
The hiking team had arranged for mail from home to be delivered to the post office at Council Grove. They picked up their items on June 1, which included, as Hormell wrote, “just about everything they needed except our new boots from L.L. Bean.” This was a disappointment as the boots that had been donated by the company, which they have been wearing since their cross-country journey began in Portland, Maine, on March 15, were now nearly entirely worn out. Hormell was having a particularly severe problem with blisters.
On June 4, Hormell wrote, “We’re out of the Flint Hills now and the land is starting to really flatten out — and the trees are becoming more and more scarce. The Flint Hills were pretty pasture lands.” That night King, Hormell, and Hurd stayed at the home of a fellow Jaycee, where they were thrilled to catch the fifth game of the NBA championship series on TV, being played in Boston Garden between the Celtics and the Phoenix Suns.
As Hormell recounted, “We have just watched the most amazing basketball game I’ve ever seen…four different times during the game, we had decided that either the Celtics or the Suns had won or lost, but there was always a miraculous comeback…This game will surely be remembered as long as there is basketball.” The Celtics won in triple overtime with a score of 128 to 126, and after one more game in Phoenix, won the NBA title, 4 games to 2.
