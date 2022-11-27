flag

The Bennington Battle Flag, by tradition believed to be the design of the flag carried by Brig. Gen. John Stark's troops during the Battle of Bennington in 1777.

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

After crossing the bridge over the Connecticut River at Chesterfield, New Hampshire, on March 22, 1976, George Hormell and Scott King continued walking westward on Route 9 from Brattleboro, Vermont.

It was the eighth day of their 3,200-mile cross-country hike which had started on the Atlantic Coast in Portland, Maine. The hikers’ purpose was to honor the Bicentennial of the American Revolution and the founding of the United States of America with one simple, sincere gesture — of walking across America to the Pacific Ocean.