After crossing the bridge over the Connecticut River at Chesterfield, New Hampshire, on March 22, 1976, George Hormell and Scott King continued walking westward on Route 9 from Brattleboro, Vermont.
It was the eighth day of their 3,200-mile cross-country hike which had started on the Atlantic Coast in Portland, Maine. The hikers’ purpose was to honor the Bicentennial of the American Revolution and the founding of the United States of America with one simple, sincere gesture — of walking across America to the Pacific Ocean.
It took the hikers three days, and a portion of a fourth day, to cross 46 miles over Route 9 through Vermont to reach the New York border. The men and their van driver, Chris Hurd (all members of the Meredith Jaycees which sponsored the walk), spent three nights in inns and motels along the way.
This leg of the journey was difficult, as the road passed through the hilly southern portion of the Green Mountains, but Hormell and King were up for the challenge. They even managed to climb two scenic mountains along the way.
On March 23, the two men made it to the top of Hogback Mountain, a popular downhill ski area in Marlboro, elevation 2,410 feet. Impressed by the museum at the mountain’s summit, Hormell wrote in his journal that he “found that Vermonters are just as proud of their heritage as New Hampshirites.” The Hogback ski facility closed in 1986, and now the mountain serves as a conservation and recreation area.
That night Hormell, King, and Chris Hurd spent the night in Wilmington, Vermont, where they were interviewed by a local newspaper reporter. George described the citizens of this tourist town as “very hospitable Yankee people.” On March 24 Hormell and King walked to Prospect Mountain, 13 miles west of Wilmington. They then climbed the 2,750-foot mountain, which had also been developed as a downhill ski area. This resort went out of business in 1992, and the facility currently serves as a cross-country ski center.
The team arrived in the town of Bennington later that day. This was an important moment on this commemorative journey, as the history of Bennington is linked to New Hampshire’s Revolutionary War history. It was in Bennington that Brig. Gen. John Stark of Derryfield (now Manchester), New Hampshire, assembled the 2,500 militiamen he had recruited. He planned to stop a British force invading from Canada which consisted primarily of Hessian mercenaries. The bloody encounter took place on Aug. 16, 1777, 12 miles from Bennington, in what is now Walloomsac, New York. The British force was defeated by Stark’s makeshift army, and the Battle of Bennington is today acknowledged as an important turning point in the war.
The three men spent that night of Wednesday, March 24 in Bennington. Hormell recorded the day’s activities in his journal: “Prospect Mountain. The very steep climb and descension added to our various array of blisters. As I’m taking my nightly soak in cider vinegar and hot water, I’m watching my first baseball game at the ‘New Englander.’” The men were hosted by the motel’s managers, Jim and Irene Schmidt, whom Hormell knew well, as the couple had previously operated the Squam Lakes Inn in Holderness, New Hampshire. Hormell was the co-owner of another Lakes Region tourist venue, the Mug restaurant in Center Harbor, eight miles from Holderness.
A fellow Jaycee, Jim Schmidt set up contacts with local officials and the town’s newspaper. On the morning of March 25, the Bennington Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce presented the hikers with a Bennington Battle Flag in front of the Bennington Battle Monument. The 1891 monument features an impressive 306-foot tall limestone obelisk. Hormell wrote that, while visiting the monument, they had “passed the spot where General Stark and the troops came the night before the battle. We noticed it was a perfect spot with at least one mile of view in all directions.”
That day the hikers continued on from Bennington, and soon crossed the state border at Hoosick, New York. It is unclear how far they walked that day. When evening approached, they couldn’t find a motel to accommodate them so, for the first time, they were forced to sleep in the van.