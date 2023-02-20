Bicentennial Hikers

George Hormell, left, and Scott King are seen in Monroe City, Missouri, in a photo published by the Monroe City News on May 20, 1976 and republished by the Meredith News on May 26, 1976.

Meredith’s “Bicentennial hikers” traversed the continental United States diagonally, from the Northeast to the Southwest, cutting through 14 states — Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California. They also set foot in one more state, Utah, when they visited the Four Corners Monument in extreme northwestern New Mexico.

This 3,281-mile walk across America in the spring and summer of 1976 was sponsored by the Meredith Jaycees as a simple and meaningful way to commemorate the Bicentennial of the American Revolution. The hikers were local Jaycees Scott King, a self-employed mason, and George Hormell, the co-owner of the Mug restaurant in Center Harbor. Their fellow club member, Chris Hurd, a local electrician, drove the supply van and served as public relations liaison.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter