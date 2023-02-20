Meredith’s “Bicentennial hikers” traversed the continental United States diagonally, from the Northeast to the Southwest, cutting through 14 states — Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California. They also set foot in one more state, Utah, when they visited the Four Corners Monument in extreme northwestern New Mexico.
This 3,281-mile walk across America in the spring and summer of 1976 was sponsored by the Meredith Jaycees as a simple and meaningful way to commemorate the Bicentennial of the American Revolution. The hikers were local Jaycees Scott King, a self-employed mason, and George Hormell, the co-owner of the Mug restaurant in Center Harbor. Their fellow club member, Chris Hurd, a local electrician, drove the supply van and served as public relations liaison.
The team completed the journey from Portland, Maine, to Will Rogers State Beach in Santa Monica, California, in 132 days. Hormell walked the entire route, but King had been forced to ride in the van for three weeks due to blisters. The men’s triumphant arrival in Santa Monica on Saturday, July 24, 1976, was not the end of the road, however. They had carried a personal letter from Gov. James B. Longley of Maine with them the entire route, which they had promised to deliver to California Gov. Edmund G. “Jerry” Brown.
The men had arranged to meet Gov. Brown in his office in the state’s capitol building in Sacramento on Monday, July 26. They drove seven hours to get there. As Hormell noted in his journal, “At 9:30 a.m. Governor Brown’s office area was much like I had expected — people waiting, a general rushing of people, and more people waiting. After about an hour, Governor Brown’s secretary came out to tell us that he was all tied up for the day and wouldn’t be able to see us.”
They were invited to return later that day to hand the letter over to a representative of the governor. They declined, and instead dropped the envelope containing the letter in a mailbox, and left Sacramento.
They were in Los Angeles the next day, where they met Morris Mirkin, founder and president of Budget Rent a Car, which had donated the use of the van for the project. They had lunch with Mirkin and his executive board. Suitably impressed by his visitors, Mirkin gave them each a check for $200 and invited them to spend two weeks on board his magnificent yacht, the Sapphire Sea.
Hormell wrote, “We were all anxious to get home so we only spent four days on the boat in California. And four beautiful days they were!”
On Sunday night, Aug. 1, the men were back in the van and headed home. They drove continuously, stopping only for one night in Ames, Iowa, where they visited with Scott King’s brother Rick.
On Friday, Aug. 6, Hormell recorded: “…at 11:30 a.m. we pulled into Meredith to a real heroes’ welcome. Fire engines, police cars, ambulances, escorted us through town as 400 people gathered to greet us. At the steps of the municipal building, we were presented with the keys to the town and other awards.”
The Manchester Union Leader’s Ken Gould reported that “Mrs. Gale Thomson, wife of Gov. Meldrim Thomson, Jr., read a proclamation that praised the trio for their ‘positive display of patriotism,’ and ‘ helping to bring together the East and the West in this celebration of our nation’s independence.’ After the reading, Mrs. Thomson gave each a friendly kiss.”
Gould reported on Aug. 9 that “Despite a continuous light rain that dampened everything but the enthusiasm of the participants, this town held its Bicentennial parade yesterday. An estimated 3,000 people lined the streets, clapped wet hands, and waved soggy flags as the 1 1/2-mile line of march swung past, paced by four bands.” At the head of the parade was a Cadillac carrying the three young men who had been selected as the parade’s Grand Marshals — Scott King, George Hormell, and Chris Hurd.
Hormell wrote that, while riding in the parade that day, he, King, and Hurd “got a good view of everyone we hadn’t seen for 4 1/2 months.”
A special note: The author thanks George Hormell of Dover for generously sharing his travel journal, and for his other kind assistance in telling this story. “Looking Back” will return on March 6 with a new series.