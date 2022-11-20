bridge

The bridge over the Connecticut River at Chesterfield, New Hampshire, that George Hormell and Scott King crossed in 1976 (left), now a pedestrian and bicycle bridge, and (right) the vehicle bridge constructed in 2003, as seen from Chesterfield looking west (undated photo).

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The publicity effort surrounding the cross country walk sponsored by the Meredith Jaycees in 1976 was an essential component of this unique project to celebrate the nation’s Bicentennial.

The Manchester Union Leader (published on Sundays as the New Hampshire Sunday News) reported on the walk ahead of its March 15, 1976, launch at Fort Allen Park in Portland, Maine. The paper later published several articles reporting the progress of the two hikers as they made their way eventually to Will Rogers State Beach in Santa Monica, California.