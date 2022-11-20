The bridge over the Connecticut River at Chesterfield, New Hampshire, that George Hormell and Scott King crossed in 1976 (left), now a pedestrian and bicycle bridge, and (right) the vehicle bridge constructed in 2003, as seen from Chesterfield looking west (undated photo).
The publicity effort surrounding the cross country walk sponsored by the Meredith Jaycees in 1976 was an essential component of this unique project to celebrate the nation’s Bicentennial.
The Manchester Union Leader (published on Sundays as the New Hampshire Sunday News) reported on the walk ahead of its March 15, 1976, launch at Fort Allen Park in Portland, Maine. The paper later published several articles reporting the progress of the two hikers as they made their way eventually to Will Rogers State Beach in Santa Monica, California.
An initial Meredith Jaycees news release in early March 1976 resulted in notices being published in numerous newspapers across the country. Later, another announcement from the Jaycees stated that the hikers’ route would take them “…across the Appalachian Mountains, through the Great Plains, up over the Rockies and on to the Pacific Coast... Using the slogan originated by the Maine Jaycees, PRIDE IN AMERICA BEGINS WITH ME, they hope to arouse a personal feeling for the Bicentennial…” as they visit “…hundreds of hamlets, villages and towns, meeting America face to face.”
As the Jaycees’ volunteers, George Hormell and Scott King, walked their planned 3,200-mile route, fellow Jaycee Chris Hurd acted as their press agent. He drove the supply van ahead of his two friends. Stopping at cities and towns along the route, he drummed up interest in the imminent arrival of the “Bicentennial hikers,” as George and Scott were known. Chris’ efforts led to special coverage in local media, as well as meetings with local officials. As the walk was supported by the national Jaycees organization, the network of Jaycees chapters across the country aided in spreading the word.
On the evening of March 18, 1976, Hormell and King arrived in Concord, New Hampshire. Hormell wrote in his journal, “Hallelujah, we found out today we are doing much better than we had thought…we’ve done 102 miles in four days! Still not our needed average, but extremely well for our shape and the weather we’ve had.” It had been a difficult journey from Portland, with the pair enduring cold temperatures with sharp winds, and a blast of heavy snow from a brutal March Nor’easter that hit New England on March 16.
After enjoying a pleasant night at the home of a fellow Jaycee, the men made their way through Concord, arriving in Henniker at 5:30 p.m. Hormell wrote, “This is the only Henniker in the world and we’re in it... nowhere to stay, sore and worn out, we were just about to give up and stay in the van…” They were delighted when a friend of King’s father drove up and offered to have them stay at his house overnight. Hormell wrote, “A grand old New England home and fine family, including a bevy of beautiful daughters.”
The next day, March 20, 1976, was the first day of spring, and a pleasant 60 degrees and dry. As Hormell described in his journal, “We saw our first wildlife as an otter prepared to slide into a steam off Route 9. Hope to see much more.” The hikers walked 19 miles before stopping for the day. They were then driven to Keene, where the Elks Lodge fed them and the Keene Jaycees provided a place to sleep and a $25 donation.
On March 21, Hormell and King began walking again at the location where they had stopped the day before, somewhere between Henniker and Keene. They then trekked more than 25 miles, making it through Keene and beyond. Hormell wrote, “The rain fell, got our bones wet, and gave us both new blisters. Tomorrow we will be in Vermont.” Hormell was suffering from inflamed tendons in one ankle, which he bandaged up sufficiently to be able to walk the next day.
On day 8, March 22, 1976, the hikers crossed the 1937 steel arch bridge over the Connecticut River that carries Route 9 from Chesterfield, New Hampshire, to Brattleboro, Vermont. A similar, but sturdier, bridge was built next to it in 2003 to better accommodate vehicle traffic. Today the old span is a pedestrian and bicycle bridge. In 2010 it was named the Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge after the Chief Justice of the United States who was born in Chesterfield in 1872.