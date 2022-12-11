oilcity

A sign welcoming visitors to Oil City, Pennsylvania in the shape of an oil derrick. 2019

photo courtesy of the Library of Congress
 Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith

George Hormell’s journal entry for April 8, 1976, read, “We finally made it to Pennsylvania! It seems like we’ve always been in New York.”

He and his partner, Scott King, had been walking through New York since March 25, the day they crossed the Vermont border. They were hiking from Maine to California on behalf of the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees. This ambitious project was a unique contribution to the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.