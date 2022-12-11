George Hormell’s journal entry for April 8, 1976, read, “We finally made it to Pennsylvania! It seems like we’ve always been in New York.”
He and his partner, Scott King, had been walking through New York since March 25, the day they crossed the Vermont border. They were hiking from Maine to California on behalf of the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees. This ambitious project was a unique contribution to the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.
The hikers were assisted by a third Jaycees volunteer, Chris Hurd, who drove the supply van, acted as press agent, arranged for accommodations, and occasionally cooked. The three were often fed and housed by members of local Jaycees clubs.
At 8 a.m. on April 8, a radio station in Olean, New York, interviewed the trio in Wellsville, New York, where they had spent the night. At 8:30 a.m., Hormell and King began walking in a southwesterly direction. They walked around 25 miles, reaching Bullis Mills, Pennsylvania, despite the fact that King’s feet were covered in terrible blisters.
As Hormell described, “I have never seen blisters like Scott’s… Every toe is nothing but dead skin and raw meat. Also, both heals and ball pads are covered with blisters.”
It took King three hours the next morning to bandage his feet well enough so that he could walk. He had to make numerous stops, but he and Hormell were still able to walk 21 miles. On April 10 the hikers walked the same distance, this time uphill much of the way. They passed through the town of Mount Jewett, altitude 2,240 feet, and ended the day in Kane.
The next morning, Hormell and Hurd brought King to the local hospital. A doctor examined his feet, and told him that he needed to stop walking immediately and rest for two to three weeks, or his feet would be permanently injured.
The three men debated what to do. They could go back to Meredith until King recovered, and then return to Kane to continue the trek — or Hormell could hike alone until King could join him. In this second scenario, King would lose the opportunity to complete every step of a transcontinental walk, a notable historical achievement. King decided not to delay the journey, but to ride with Hurd and to help him with his duties.
That afternoon Hormell walked 16 miles to Sheffield, and on April 12 he walked from Sheffield to Whig Hill, around 22 miles. That day he traveled along Route 666, a winding, hilly road through the Allegheny National Forest. He wrote, “For once I saw more live deer than dead, and a couple of wild turkeys.” The next day he continued on for another 25 miles, coming within a short distance of historic Oil City.
Oil City was the site of one of the first oil wells in the United States, which began producing in 1861, and was still a substantial oil producer in 1976. The men were met by local Jaycees who presented them with Pennzoil belts and vials of locally-pumped crude oil. Pennzoil was one of the major petroleum firms operating in Oil City at that time. The company’s logo features the Liberty Bell, a symbol of American independence.
The project received good press coverage as the team progressed through northwest Pennsylvania, including an article in the Oil City Derrick newspaper on April 14. The item featured a photo of Hurd and King standing next to a replica oil rig. That day Hormell continued walking, but not without fearing for his life. He wrote, “The road between Oil City and Franklin was extremely treacherous. I had about 3 feet between the guard rail and the first lane. Cars were going by at 55 mph and I could have reached out and touched each one with my hand.”
The next day, April 15, 1976, Hormell ended the day about three miles from the Ohio border. He had walked around 35 miles over the previous two days. He recorded his thoughts: “Long awaited Ohio is finally here. After the mountains of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont and the hills of New York and Pennsylvania, the flat lands are going to be very nice.”
Next week: The Bicentennial hikers face more challenges in Ohio.