Hiking several hours a day along country roads, highways and city streets in all kinds of weather was a big enough challenge when you had a friend walking beside you. Going it alone added a burden of loneliness to the enterprise.
That’s the situation George Hormell faced as he continued the transcontinental journey that had begun on March 15, 1976, in Portland, Maine. On April 11 his fellow hiker, Scott King, was forced to stop walking to allow his blistered feet time to heal. King rode along with the third member of the team, Chris Hurd, in the supply van until he could get back on the road.
The trio planned to end their nearly 3,300-mile trek on a beach in Santa Monica, California. Their project was sponsored by the Meredith (New Hampshire) Jaycees, with the support of the national Jaycees organization. The Meredith club aspired to bring attention to the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution, which was then underway throughout the country.
Soon after Hormell crossed over the Pennsylvania line into Ohio on Friday, April 16, he began to feel sick. His condition worsened, but he continued walking. In his daily journal he described his illness as dysentery and as “Montezuma’s Revenge, Ohio style.”
On the morning of April 19, Hormell saw a doctor who prescribed antibiotics. By midday he was feeling well enough to keep going. He arrived at Stow, Ohio, at 6 p.m. and wrote that “Helping change a flat tire was my good deed for the day.”
Hormell was in Wayne County, Ohio, on April 21 when tornado watches were issued for much of the state. There were reports of strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning strikes that resulted in downed power lines and tree damage.
Funnel clouds were observed in several areas, including Medina County, just north of Wayne County.
Hormell wrote, “I thought I’d see my first tornado today! We heard that if you see black sky, hear a train coming, but see no railroad tracks, there’s a tornado headed your way. Well, I heard that…and thought my time had come because all the conditions were ripe…but nothing came.”
On April 26, Hormell hiked through the farming country that stretched along Route 30 from Williamstown to Delphos, Ohio. He wrote, “The leaves are out, the wheat is 6” to 10” tall, and the tulips are up. Spring is here…Three teenagers stopped me today, full of questions, and a farmer invited me in for dinner (scrambled eggs and potatoes).” He couldn’t accept the invitation, however, as he was set to meet up with King and Hurd for dinner at the home of the Delphos Jaycees’ president.
Hormell crossed into Indiana on Wednesday, April 28 around 11:30 a.m. He recorded that he “quickly got a taste of the famous Hoosier Hospitality.’” As he was walking along Route 224 east of Decatur a postman stopped and asked him what he was doing. He was impressed when he found out about the cross-country walk, so before parting he treated Hormell to a snack.
Hormell, King, and Hurd spent the night of April 30 in the town of Richvalley. Hormell’s family had its origins in Indiana, a fact that he had mentioned to Craig German, a member of the Decatur Jaycees, a few days earlier. German was surprised to discover that he was Hormell’s second cousin. He arranged for other family members to show up in Richvalley on the morning of May 1 to meet Hormell, and to send him off with words of encouragement. After this happy gathering, Hormell walked from Richvalley to Logansport, a distance of around 27 miles.
On the afternoon of May 2, King was finally able to join Hormell on the trail. The two men walked together for three hours. They passed through the small city of Monticello and headed for points west. King was not yet ready to put in a full day of hiking, but it was a start.
On Tuesday, May 4, 1976, day 51 of the cross-country journey, the Bicentennial hikers reached Illinois, their eighth state. Their stopping place for the night was Watseka, where the local Jaycees treated them to a fine steak dinner.
Next week: Illinois and a stop at the Playboy Club in Chicago.