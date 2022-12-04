ON MARCH 25, 1976, the 11th day of their transcontinental hike, Scott King and George Hormell left Bennington, Vermont, and crossed the state border into the town of Hoosick, New York. They continued on from Hoosick, walking steadily in a southwesterly direction.
The third member of the traveling team was Chris Hurd, who drove the supply van. The Maine to California walk was organized by the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees to commemorate the American Revolution Bicentennial.
After spending the night in the van, the hikers reached the New York state capital of Albany on March 26. King and Hormell had walked over 38 miles since leaving Bennington. They had hoped for a warm reception and free accommodations in Albany. But, as Hormell wrote in his journal, “…no one showed the slightest interest — they even avoided us…”
After this disappointment and another night in the van, King and Hormell continued walking. That evening they and Hurd were provided with a complimentary room in a hotel along their route, with a lasagna dinner included. The next day, March 28, was cold and windy and the hikers faced a tedious uphill climb. Hormell wrote, “The tough going was all worthwhile at the end of the day as we descended into the valley towards Cobleskill, New York…we were looking for a motel as we noticed a big town party at the Cobleskill Fire Station.”
King, Hormell and Hurd entered the building where a country western band was playing and people of all ages were enjoying a good time. As Hormell described, “We mentioned our project, and things really began to snowball. Everyone kept giving us beer—and more beer. We were greatly applauded as the fire chief introduced us to the hall. Carl Sand, the town supervisor and high school teacher, came to greet us and offered us shelter in his home. He was very high on our project. We had a ball!”
On the morning of March 29, Sand brought King, Hormell, and Hurd to the local high school where they were interviewed by several reporters. After the press conference, Sand treated the men to an early lunch in the school cafeteria, and presented them with a Bicentennial Certificate from the town.
The next day an article about the project appeared in the Oneonta Daily Star newspaper which began, “Through Cobleskill along Route 7 the two of them traveled by foot. Blue jeans, back packs, wooden walking sticks and a week-old stubble labeled them as travelers of some type. A determined George Hormell and Scott King plan to reach Will Rogers Beach in California by late July.”
Later that day the hikers were delayed when two men in a pickup truck stopped in the middle of the highway to speak with them. The truck was hit from behind by a Dodge Charger. There were no injuries, but the two vehicles had to be pushed to the side of the road with the help of the hikers. Soon after King and Hormell had begun walking again, they were stopped by a state trooper who wanted their witness statements regarding the accident. They were only able to walk 12 miles that day.
The trio stayed overnight in a campground near the hamlet of East Worcester. The next day King and Hormell walked approximately 25 miles, reaching Oneonta, where they were interviewed for the regional newspapers, and where a segment about them was filmed for a Utica television station. The Bicentennial hikers were now famous, at least in southwestern New York. Local Jaycees and other people made sure the team was housed, fed, and entertained.
From March 31 to April 8, 1976 Scott and George visited numerous towns and cities, including Oneonta, Sidney, Binghampton, Johnson City, Owego, Corning, Woodhull, Andover, and Wellsville. At this last town they were able to explore the history of one of the first oil drilling operations in the U.S., which had begun in 1879. They ate at Wellsville’s famous Texas Hot restaurant. As Hormell wrote in his journal, “We spent a lot of time in the restaurant telling people of our project and ended up getting lunch on the house. Texas Hots were similar to our chili dogs, but not quite as spicy.”
Next week: April 8, 1976 – leaving New York for Pennsylvania.