texashot

An old logo for the Texas Hot restaurant, courtesy of Texas Hot of Wellsville, New York.

ON MARCH 25, 1976, the 11th day of their transcontinental hike, Scott King and George Hormell left Bennington, Vermont, and crossed the state border into the town of Hoosick, New York. They continued on from Hoosick, walking steadily in a southwesterly direction.

The third member of the traveling team was Chris Hurd, who drove the supply van. The Maine to California walk was organized by the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees to commemorate the American Revolution Bicentennial.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter