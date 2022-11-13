walk

The cover of the typed manuscript of George Hormell's journal assembled after the 1976 Bicentennial cross-country walk. Courtesy of George Hormell

On Monday, March 15, 1976, two men from Meredith, New Hampshire began walking westward from Portland, Maine. Their mission was to commemorate the American Revolution Bicentennial by walking across the United States from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

The walkers, George Hormell and Scott King, were accompanied by another local man, Chris Hurd, who drove a van full of gear necessary for their journey to Santa Monica, California. The men, all in their 20s, were members of the Meredith Jaycees, the service club that sponsored the project.