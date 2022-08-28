woodbury

The US Revenue Cutter Levi Woodbury that served the US Customs office in Portsmouth, c.1874 

The massive iron ship, the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday, embarked from Gravesend, England, a port at the mouth of the Thames estuary, at 10:20 a.m. on May 16, 1874. Its mission was to lay most of the underwater telegraph cable that would connect Nova Scotia with Rye, New Hampshire.

The Faraday crossed the Atlantic Ocean and arrived off Nova Scotia at noon on May 31. The next day it laid the shore end of an underwater telegraph cable at Tor Bay. The Faraday then steamed southward, laying cable as it advanced.