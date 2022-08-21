ship[

Detail of a stereo view photograph of the CS Faraday published by Davis Brothers of Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 1874. 

In 1873 the wheels were set in motion to develop a new trans-Atlantic telegraph line linking the United States and Europe.

At this time, trans-Atlantic cable communications were controlled by one entity, the Anglo-American Telegraph Company. In 1866, this company laid the first line across the Atlantic that connected Newfoundland and Ireland. It had subsequently expanded this operation, and in 1873 had acquired the 1869 cable linking the Port of Brest in France to the French island of St. Pierre off Newfoundland. This line had a terminus and station at Duxbury, Massachusetts.