THE LAST STOP for the peace envoys on the busy day of Aug. 8, 1905, was a reception in their honor held at the Rockingham County Courthouse on State Street in Portsmouth.
After being greeted by New Hampshire Gov. John McLane and posing for a group photo, the diplomats representing the Japanese Empire and the Empire of Russia were whisked off by a fleet of cars to the Hotel Wentworth on New Castle Island, located about three miles east of the city. This impressive wooden structure would serve as their home for as long as it would take for a settlement to be reached that would end the Russo-Japanese War.
The conflict between the two countries for control over a portion of Manchuria in China and of the Korean peninsula had started in February 1904.
The string of Japanese victories over the Russian land and sea forces had ended only on July 31, 1905, when Japan had completed its invasion of the Russian island of Sakhalin. This 28,000-square-mile island is located across a strait 28 miles north of the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
The Hotel Wentworth (now Wentworth by the Sea) derives its name from the Wentworth family of Portsmouth, which was prominent in government, land development, and trade in the 18th century. Two famous Wentworths served as royal governors prior to the American Revolution —Benning Wentworth (1741 to 1767) and his nephew John Wentworth (1766 to 1775).
The hotel had been built in 1874 by Daniel Chase of Somerville, Mass. Frank Jones, the famous ale maker, politician, and railroad executive of Portsmouth acquired the facility in 1879.
He expanded it into a grand summer resort that could accommodate 500 guests. After his death in 1902, the Jones estate continued to operate the hotel.
When asked by Gov. McLane and the U.S. State Department to host the delegations, the estate’s trustee, Judge Calvin Page, readily agreed to do so at no cost.
The envoys would travel by boat between the hotel and the Portsmouth Navy Yard where the official peace conference proceedings would take place.
This military facility is located a short distance across Portsmouth Harbor from New Castle Island. Four cutters (small, single-masted sailing boats) were assigned for this purpose.
The Boston Evening Transcript published the details of the events of Aug. 8 that same night.
The piece began with a statement revealing the uncertainties of the moment: “After what must have been to them a most tedious round of booming salutes and ceremonial bows, speeches and luncheons, the peace missions of Russia and Japan have at last come to haven in the Hotel Wentworth… Now they can address themselves to the main task, which on account of pessimism that seems to surround the whole question of peace, absorbs to a remarkable degree the attention of the world. Opinion in Portsmouth, as everywhere else, has its lights and shades, and neither the one nor the other is safely to be held authoritative at this time…”
Members of the press seemed to agree that everything possible was being done by the Americans, and in good faith, to set the scene for a successful peace negotiation process.
It was understood that the end result would depend on the participants, who had little reason to trust each other.
In noting that the chief Russian diplomat, Sergei Witte, had complained of the heat in Portsmouth on Aug. 8, a writer for the Baltimore Sun expressed, “Metaphorically speaking, all the peace envoys are likely to find it very much hotter before the treaty of Portsmouth is signed, as they have some singularly warm subjects to discuss.”
A sign of underlying tensions was exhibited on Aug. 9. Thinking to honor the foreign guests, the hotel had purchased large flags of both countries.
That morning the staff raised the Japanese flag over the main building where this delegation was housed, and the Russian flag over the annex where the Russians were staying.
As the main building was on a hill, and the annex was on a slope, the only flag visible for anyone traveling to the hotel from Portsmouth was the Japanese flag.
The Russians complained, and the State Department ordered both flags to be taken down.
