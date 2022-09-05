Looking Bacik

The headline in the Boston Globe Newspaper announcing the arrival of the underwater cable at Rye Beach, published on Thursday, July 16, 1874 .

On June 8, 1874, the city of Portsmouth welcomed the CS Faraday, the largest ship that had ever entered its harbor. The vessel had just completed laying underwater telegraph cable from Tor Bay, Nova Scotia to a point about 10 miles off the Isles of Shoals. A smaller British cable ship, the CS Ambassador, would continue the line about 30 miles southward to Rye Beach. When completed, the cable line from Tor Bay would connect to Europe by way of Ireland.

The day had included a luncheon for dignitaries and journalists on board the Faraday when the ship was anchored briefly near the Isles of Shoals. Once the ship was moored at Portsmouth, the public was invited on board for tours. Visitors swarmed the vessel that afternoon, and also on June 9. A banquet to honor the Faraday’s officers was planned, but then canceled. The Boston Globe reported that the cable managers had indicated that they “cannot waste time in banqueting.” The Faraday left Portsmouth on June 10.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter