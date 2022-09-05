On June 8, 1874, the city of Portsmouth welcomed the CS Faraday, the largest ship that had ever entered its harbor. The vessel had just completed laying underwater telegraph cable from Tor Bay, Nova Scotia to a point about 10 miles off the Isles of Shoals. A smaller British cable ship, the CS Ambassador, would continue the line about 30 miles southward to Rye Beach. When completed, the cable line from Tor Bay would connect to Europe by way of Ireland.
The day had included a luncheon for dignitaries and journalists on board the Faraday when the ship was anchored briefly near the Isles of Shoals. Once the ship was moored at Portsmouth, the public was invited on board for tours. Visitors swarmed the vessel that afternoon, and also on June 9. A banquet to honor the Faraday’s officers was planned, but then canceled. The Boston Globe reported that the cable managers had indicated that they “cannot waste time in banqueting.” The Faraday left Portsmouth on June 10.
The Faraday steamed north to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where it took on coal to fuel its engines. Fogs, storms and technical difficulties delayed the ship at Tor Bar, where its staff finished work needed to complete the shore connection. The Faraday was only able to arrive back in New Hampshire waters on July 9. Meanwhile, the Ambassador, traveling from England, had been informed that the Faraday had struck an iceberg. It spent precious days looking for the wreck before learning that the ship was safe. The two ships were finally united off the Isles of Shoals on July 12.
Word spread that the Ambassador would arrive at Rye Beach on July 14. As a correspondent from the Boston Globe reported, that day, “Rye Beach was packed with vehicles, and all night a large crowd waited patiently till past midnight to aid in landing the cable.” He detailed how, at 3 p.m., the Ambassador anchored about three quarters of a mile off Straw’s Point in Rye. Much of the land on this peninsula, now known as Locke’s Neck, was then owned by Agent of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company and former New Hampshire Gov. Ezekiel A. Straw of Manchester.
The cable boats started for the shore at around 1:45 a.m. on July 15. The boatmen followed a heavy rope that had been laid and secured the previous evening to mark the route from the Ambassador to the planned landing spot. The Boston Globe reported, “The cable, loaded on the boats, was paid out slowly, and kept taut by strong pressure from a beam pressed upon the wire as a lever as it was passed out.” The Faraday’s steam launch moved along the rope ahead of the boats, followed by two sailing vessels filled with cable hands who guided the cable boats along the rope.
As the reporter noted, “The night was rather dark and the procession of boats, lighted by solitary lanterns, presented a ghostly appearance, while the stillness was broken by the ‘Heave! Ho!’ of the cable hands and their wild, uncouth songs, with which they accompanied their clock-like motions as they worked along the rope.” To increase visibility, the sky was lit from time to time with rockets shot from both land and ship.
The boats landed on the beach at 3 a.m., and were greeted with cheers and gun salutes. As the Boston Globe wrote, “Ladies stayed in the cold air for hours, and when, finally, the cable end was dropped off the boat and pulled out from the sea, one and all grasped it eagerly, as a new friend, and drew it to dry land.” The cable was hauled up the beach about 500 feet and laid in a trench, with excess cable coiled in two trenches for future use. Numerous volunteers, including townspeople and reporters, pitched in to help the seamen and cable workers.
This part of the job was completed at 4:30 a.m., and at 5 a.m. Ezekiel Straw arrived to witness the final splicing of the underwater cable’s end to the land section. This painstaking process was finished at 6:30 a.m. Afterward, all was quiet on Rye Beach, as five or six workers buried the cable in the trenches.
Next week: The cable house at Rye and completing the trans-Atlantic telegraph line.