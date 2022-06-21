LITTLETON — A Vermont man is dead after his truck plunged into the Connecticut River.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, state police responded to a report of a motor vehicle that was traveling into the median on I-93 in Littleton.
When first responders arrived, they saw a vehicle submerged in the Connecticut River.
An investigation revealed that Joshua C. Casey, 44 of Concord, Vt., was traveling northbound and drifted off of the westbound side of I-93 into the median.
His 2018 Dodge Ram struck a tree and traveled down an embankment before ending up in the Connecticut River.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the Littleton Police Department, Vermont State Police, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, Littleton Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Bath Fire Department, Whitefield Fire Department, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont Fire Department, Waterford Vermont Fire Department, NH Fish and Game Dive Team, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Vermont Trans, B & B Towing and New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
