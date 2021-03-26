Paint no longer makes the statement; it’s now the neutral background for a cohesive design.
If you are tired of looking at the same four walls, you are not alone. Painting companies and interior designers say they had an extremely busy year since people began working and schooling from home due to the pandemic. Today, the promise of spring and a need to take action to improve their surroundings is inspiring more people to rethink their paint colors.
“We rapidly became very busy after COVID occurred because everyone was in their home and desperately wanted a change,” said Janice Page, an owner and interior designer at PKsurroundings Fine Kitchens & Interiors. “Suddenly everyone really feels the need to change their view and paint is certainly the background canvas for most updates.”
Page has been designing crisp, clean interiors for homeowners for more than 21 years. She opened her Exeter design studio with fellow owner Deborah Karpiak in 2009 and says that trends in color have evolved over the years. This year, she says, trends are definitely falling into a neutral color palette, especially for kitchens, with a spark of color creating focus elsewhere within each room.
“Right now, we look at the walls as a way to create a background that complements the other features in the room, like the cabinetry or the tiles,” Page said. “So, walls may be a beautiful cream color that allows you to focus on the cabinetry, which may be done in a blue stain that lets the grain of the wood show through to provide texture to the color.”
Matt Johnson, owner of Granite State Painters in Greenland, concurs that color trends for interior walls have become mostly neutral, like a rich shade of white, cream or gray, with perhaps a stand-out accent color on one wall.
“The trend now is certainly a lighter color palette on just about everything – walls, trim and doors.” Johnson said. “Many people still are adding a bold accent wall to create a focal point for the room, but those colors are also more toned down than in the past.”
Gone are the red and yellow walls of the past. Popular accent wall colors range from pale navy blue to rich greens, but according to Johnson, a lot depends on the style of home and the mood the homeowner is trying create.
“We work on many homes on the Seacoast, so there is often a tendency to go for a beach-feel with aqua blue or aquamarine green as the accent color or sometimes as the main color for bedrooms,” he said. “Color choice is very personal for homeowners and there is often an emotional connection to their preference.”
Johnson said that if kitchen or bathroom cabinets are getting refreshed with paint, it is most often done in a neutral shade of white or a light gray, but sometimes an accent piece — like the kitchen island — is then done in a slightly bolder color, like navy blue or refinished natural wood.
So, if homeowners are looking to follow the hottest trends in paint color, there is definitely a lighter theme happening, and it is hard to go wrong when you stick to it. But, according to Johnson, most people are avoiding the color yellow because it seems old and dated.
“Trends change. Gray is still very popular, but many people are going with colors like white dove, cream or alabaster for the walls of most rooms, especially kitchens,” he said. “Yellow is one color that just isn’t being used anymore for interiors. So, if you want to modernize, or if you are planning to sell, the more neutral colors are best.”