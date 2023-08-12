NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of last Thursday night’s preseason game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For more than three quarters of last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, the Patriots’ offense was pretty much unwatchable.

The play of the makeshift offensive line was atrocious. So there was no running game to speak of, and virtually no passing game for Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley, save for short dump-offs to avoid getting sacked. Tyquan Thornton had a nice 27-yard grab, but beyond that one play, it was mostly a tractor pull.