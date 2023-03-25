Canterbury, NH — Wayne Abbott Mann, 89, of Canterbury, passed away March 13, 2023, after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org), Canterbury United Community Church, or New Hampshire Farm Bureau Federation.
United Auto Workers presidential candidate Shawn Fain declared victory Saturday in a historic, first-ever direct election for the union’s highest office, while incumbent Ray Curry conceded defeat, clearing the way for the challenger to take office ahead of the UAW’s critical bargaining conve…
PHILADELPHIA — At least two people were killed and five people remain missing after an explosion at a West Reading chocolate factory Friday afternoon that sent a column of black smoke into the sky and rattled the windows of homes four blocks away.
On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated "Green Claims Directive" could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts…
In the wake of a joint investigation by KHN and CBS News into a dental appliance that multiple lawsuits allege caused grievous harm to patients, the FDA has begun looking into the product, the Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or AGGA, according to a former agency official.
Three men have been indicted on charges in connection with the October 2022 fatal shooting of Andrew Barley in his Burncoat Street home, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office announced Friday.
Intel Corp. co-founder Gordon E. Moore, whose innovations in the design and manufacture of semiconductor chips helped launch Silicon Valley and transform the computer into the ubiquitous, defining tool of modern life, died March 24 at his home in Hawaii. He was 94.