FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023
TUNE IN TONIGHT by Kevin McDonough
WE DEBUTS HIP-HOP DRAMA 'KOLD X WINDY'
If I was to imagine a hip-hop duo named after weather conditions, I would figure "Hot & Steamy" might fit the bill. But this is Chicago, where "Kold x Windy" (10 p.m., WE, TV-14) conditions prevail.
This scripted limited series follows two rising stars in something called the Drill Music school: Malika "Kold" Wise (Sh'Kia) and Renee "Windy" Johnson (Nijah Brenea).
Best friends from childhood, they seem to share everything, except the guys with zero body fat who show up for nocturnal activities. Unfortunately, gang members from the South Side also appear with alarming frequency.
The series follows their complicated family lives as well as time in the studio, where, like rising stars in any TV series, they promise to take their music to "the next level."
-- Produced by ABC News, the nine-part Hulu true-crime docuseries "How I Caught My Killer" takes an interesting approach. The "stars" and subjects of are already dead. But they left a trail of digital breadcrumbs behind to satisfy any number of Hansel and Gretel-like sleuths.
First up, we meet a 17-year-old social media star with tens of thousands of followers. For years, her every mood swing, reflection and dream was posted for eager voyeurs, hooked on her story of gender transition and self-actualization.
After her many accounts went silent, her mother, brother and many friends became alarmed. There's no way she would have "ghosted" everyone in the figurative sense. And unfortunately, she had become one in the literal sense.
But her digital footprint did not die with her. At the risk of revealing too much, her killer had no idea that an exercise app was tracking their every move.
"Killer" is the perfect example of docuseries propelled by a wealth of footage from social media feeds, TikTok videos and the like. Edit them in a coherent sequence and add a few interviews and you have an hourlong episode. Even if the story could be told in 15 minutes -- or five.
-- For those who can't get enough metal-on-metal mayhem, a seventh season of "BattleBots" (8 p.m., Discovery) arrives, with the reigning champion Tantrum taking on a forbidding challenger: the Brazilian Bull Minotaur.
-- Over on Discovery+, the documentary "January 6th" looks at the 2021 assault on the Capitol from the point of view of Capitol police, first responders and some of the besieged legislators, including outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Created by Emmy-winning filmmakers Gedeon and Jules Naudet ("9/11").
-- The Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia," following the nervous travails of a daughter convinced that her mother caused the "heart attack" that claimed her stepfather's life, enters its second season.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
-- Keanu Reeves plays a S.W.A.T. agent who must save Los Angeles from a bus booby-trapped by a madman (Dennis Hopper) in the 1994 thriller "Speed" (6:35 p.m., Syfy, TV-14), the movie that introduced much of the world to Sandra Bullock.
-- The nine remaining chefs prepare tacos for actor Danny Trejo on "Hell's Kitchen" (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
CULT CHOICE
As the Battle of Stalingrad rages, a Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) makes it his mission to kill a Soviet war hero (Jude Law) in the 2001 drama "Enemy at the Gates" (7:40 p.m., ShowX).
SERIES NOTES
Dropping out seems appealing on "Young Sheldon" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The murder of a homeless migrant reverberates on "Law & Order" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... It's hard to scare up help on "Ghosts" (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Todd calls on a sketchy source on "So Help Me Todd" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A gang leader targets Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Barb is too blue to celebrate her birthday on "Welcome to Flatch" (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Families take a crack at fine dining on "The Parent Test" (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Phil's mother pitches in on "Call Me Kat" (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Social media influencers can be murder on "CSI: Vegas" (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A desperate witness may help bring down a gang on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... "The Chase" (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
LATE NIGHT
Chris Wallace and Jessie Buckley are booked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn and Madison Cunningham on "The Tonight Show" (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jordan Peele and Melissa Rauch visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Rosie O'Donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Marcus Mumford appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (12:35 a.m., CBS).
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106; (816) 581-7500