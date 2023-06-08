NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are a tandem the likes we’ve never seen, says columnist Jerry Brewer.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

MIAMI — Searching for a fancy way to explain the harmonious talents of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Ish Smith decided to invert a famed duo.

“They’re like John Stockton and Karl Malone,” the well-traveled Denver Nuggets guard said, “except Stockton would be Nikola and Jamal would be Malone.”