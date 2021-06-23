April Holmes’ idea for a wearable floral design came about in the dead of winter in the woods outside her Candia home.
“I spend a lot of time walking. I’ve dealt with chronic health issues, and nature has just been incredibly healing,” she says.
While on one walk, Holmes noticed just how dead the woods seemed, until she looked a little bit closer.
“There’s nothing left when there’s snow on the ground. There’s no green, there’s no life, it seems like. But then as you’re walking through, birch bark is peeling from the trees. I just kept seeing inspiration for botanical looks.”
Holmes’ creation, a gown comprising dead leaves, hydrangeas, a birch bark corset and other foraged organic materials, is featured in the 2021 Botanical Couture Collection as part of the annual American Flowers Week, which is June 28 to July 4. Holmes joins 11 other flower farmers and designers from Maine, Wisconsin, Oregon, California, New Jersey and Washington who are showcased in the collection.
Holmes’ ensemble features a golden yellow skirt of leaves, a birch bark corset and a flowing floral headpiece.
She envisioned the birch bark corset first.
“The way that they peel, they just make these little curls. Once I saw that, I just kept seeing the top of a corset,” she says.
Holmes added a layer of felt to the corset to lessen discomfort for the model. To augment the peeling layers of birch bark, she used a heat gun.
“It was a very slow experimentation that evening of like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ ” she says.
The birch and beech leaves for the skirt were treated with glycerin and water to keep them soft and supple.
“They really feel like leaves, too. They move, but they just don’t crack anymore,” she says.
She made the headpiece and crown using pine cones, birch tree saplings and dry hydrangea flowers, which surfaced on a particularly warm winter day.
“The snow happened to melt one day. They were just laying there looking perfectly held in time, so (I) grabbed those.”
Lines of thin tree sapling branches form a prominent spray at the back of the headpiece.
“I used a wire base to make the structure for the ‘hair.’ And then I covered it in air-dry clay and poked little holes in it, almost like a doll wig. Then I individually glued each sapling branch into the head piece. They’re really pliable. I always love making head pieces.”
She acquired all her materials during the winter, which may have helped color-coordinate the piece.
“The (leaves) had that beautiful, amber rustic look to them. It just had all this antique look because it was so old and past its prime that it all matched.”
One of the requirements of the Couture Collection was that domestic materials were used, and Holmes’ piece was entirely foraged.
“Everything I picked was pretty much from those dead trees or on the ground. Everything was 100 percent as nature provided,” she says.
The idea for the dress materialized even before she knew she could apply to be featured in the collection. Once Holmes saw that any member of the Slow Flowers Society could submit an idea, and since she was already working on hers, it seemed like the perfect fit.
“Within a month it was shot, done and submitted,” she says.
Perhaps no one was more shocked at her selection making the cut than Holmes.
“I was super, super stoked. I just do it for fun, I guess. It has definitely been a pretty awesome, exciting experience.”
American Flowers Week was begun by Debra Prinzing, author and founder of the Slow Flowers Society. Prinzing seeks to heighten awareness to locally grown, native flowers and sustainable flower design. Her site, Slowflowers.com, contains a directory of florists, wedding planners, flower farmers and studio designers across the United States who pledge to use American-grown flowers.
Prinzing was “impressed” with the natural look of Holmes’ gown.
“April was moved to create an incredible ensemble using only foraged botanical elements from the forest. Her craftsmanship is remarkable and her inventiveness blew us away,” Prinzing says.
Holmes, owner of April Showers Flowers in Candia, dedicates about a quarter of an acre of her 7 acres of woods to growing flowers.
“It’s beautiful. It’s my sanctuary,” she says of her land.
She credits her passion for one flower in particular with helping her build her dream job.
Holmes, who has suffered from diabetes, as well as chronic pain and fatigue since she was a teen, is often unable to work. In 2017, after growing a small vegetable garden while stuck at home, she started growing flowers from seed to save money.
“And it grew so well. I was like, ‘Well, what can I do with this?’ ”
Dahlias, a tuberous perennial native to Central America, were the catalyst.
“There was a picture of a field of dahlias and I was like, ‘I want that,’ ” she recalls.
And she hasn’t looked back.
“I’ve just expanded more and more because I just love it so much. It started slowly with dahlias and zinnias and cosmos my first year. Dahlias are definitely my personal favorite, so I keep upping that part of my sales.”
She mused over some of her favorite dahlia shades.
“I definitely like the dark burgundies that are almost black. (They) are stunning in the fall. Some of them have this mix of all these colors that just work so well, harmoniously — purples, oranges, reds and golds. Love those.”
Her website showcases some of her favorite floral designs, including a flower necklace made with Heuchera leaves, dahlias, mums, snapdragons and scabiosa. She also creates floral mandala art that she sells on Etsy. For a headpiece called “amaranth woodland nymph,” Holmes laid dark pink tassels of amaranth onto a sculpted base.
She also creates bouquets using poppies, spring bulbs, zinnias, cosmos, foxgloves, gladiolas, rudbeckia and scabiosa.
“I grow everything. There’s literally so many. Flower farming is what I do,” she says.
She recently discovered that her home had black mold, which her doctors say may have contributed to her health problems. She says her home is now clean and she’s starting to feel better.
This summer, Holmes plans to open April Showers Flower Shack with sales on a self-service honors system.
“I love working with fresh flowers. I’m really excited to make new things because I love growing. I love making arrangements for people. This is what really gets me excited,” she says.
.
Visit Holmes’ website at www.aprilshowersflowersnh.com or email her at aprilshowersflowersnh@gmail.com. April Showers Flowers is on Route 27 in Candia.
Visit Slow Flowers Society and Slow Flowers Journal to see all 12 wearable floral ensembles.