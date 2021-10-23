A Webster couple who pursued town government wrongdoing are being recognized as this year’s Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Award honorees.
Tara Gunnigle and Jon Pearson will be saluted by the communications school on Nov. 9, with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, as featured speaker. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way. Presenting sponsor is Peoples United Bank. For the first time, the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College will host the event.
Gunnigle and Pearson are among a handful of regular attendees at select board meetings in the small town of Webster, northwest of Concord. Gunnigle is originally from Long Island. The Pearson family has been a part of Webster for generations.
Their ears perked up last year, they say, when at a board meeting the topic was raised of potential gravel use from two town-owned parcels near Walker Pond. That’s when town treasurer Bruce Johnson said that wouldn’t happen because he had purchased the land from the town.
This was news to Gunnigle and Pearson. They filed Right-to-Know requests but were told files on the matter were either sealed, missing or did not exist. But they kept digging, seeking out revenue and tax records and property deeds and sealed minutes, which the select board agreed to open.
They eventually amassed and presented to Webster’s police chief and the Merrimack County attorney nearly 100 pages of information. Town Treasurer Johnson was charged and this year pleaded no contest in Franklin District Court to two counts of violating the “public officials barred from certain private dealings” law for purchasing the two lots from the town while he was treasurer. He was fined $1,200.
Johnson, who lives across the road from the property, resigned as town treasurer. He and other town officials maintained that the purchase had been in the public interest because of his commitment to preserve the property and that taxes would be paid on it. He paid $7,000 for the two one and one-half acre lots, which were assessed at a combined value of $44,000 in 2019.
In nominating Pearson and Gunnigle for the First Amendment honor, Concord Monitor editor Jonathan Van Fleet noted that the two aren’t lawyers or journalists, writing, “She’s a postal worker and owns a horse farm with her husband.”
The couple said they were shocked and humbled to be named recipients of the First Amendment honor.
The Loeb School’s First Amendment Award judges are Rod Doherty, former executive editor of Foster’s Daily Democrat, Retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Richard Galway, Attorney Gregory Sullivan of Malloy & Sullivan, LPC., and previous First Amendment Award recipient Mary DeWinkeleer.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan Loeb School was founded in 1999 by Nackey Scripps Loeb, the late president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.
For more information about the First Amendment Award event and the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, visit www.loebschool.org.