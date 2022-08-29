Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with.
People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery.
Efforts to clean up the laws have been going on for years. David Linsky, a state representative from Natick and a former prosecutor in Middlesex County filed legislation to clean up state law about a decade ago.
But he told MassLive some state representatives and senators are likely skittish about getting recorded in favor of blasphemy.
Blasphemy
Blaspheming the “holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God” can get you a year in jail or a $300 fine, according to state law.
“I’m a believer in enforcing laws or taking them off the books,” Linsky said. “Everyone can benefit by having clear laws on the books.”
While many of these laws aren’t enforced, they still technically remain on the books in Massachusetts.
Here are some of the weirder ones:
Singing the national anthem
If you begin singing the national anthem, be sure you’re prepared to sing it all the way through. Those who stop partially through the song can be fined for up to $100.
Safe transportation of animals
One law often gets confused for not allowing the transport of a gorilla in the backseat of your car. However, what the law actually does is specify that animals are not allowed in the load area of a vehicle (think, back of pickup) without proper care.
Whoever violates the provisions of this law shall be punished by a fine of not less than $50.
Be careful where you keep your horses and mules.
One Massachusetts law doesn’t allow them to be kept on the second floor or higher of any building without at least two exits. However, if you live in a city, it doesn’t apply.
Selling beer to hospital patients
Only a doctor can allow the sale or delivery of alcoholic beverages to patients.
A Massachusetts law states that those who sell or deliver alcoholic beverages to a patient in any hospital can be fined $50 or sentenced to prison for two months.
Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting tingle-ing, too
For those who love a winter sleigh ride, be sure to count how many bells are ringing.
One Massachusetts law requires a sled drawn by a horse to have at least three bells on its harness.
No person shall travel on a way with a sleigh or sled drawn by a horse, unless there are at least three bells attached to some part of the harness.
Don’t scare pigeons
Those who kill or frighten a pigeon on purpose could be fined $20.
