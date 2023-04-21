RACHEL WEISZ stars in and produces a six-part adaptation of “Dead Ringers,” streaming on Prime Video.
Viewers may recall director David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists. Here, Weisz plays both Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins and physicians with a lurid habit of sharing drugs, lovers and psychodramas as well as a professional and intellectual passion for revolutionizing the practice of bringing infants into the world.
“Ringers” wastes no time becoming a morality tale about power and how women, particularly birth mothers, are on the short end of that dynamic. In an early scene, both twins are vocally subjected to the perverted fantasies of a bystander before returning withering fire about the shortcomings of their tormentor. Their medical practice includes working for a wealthy donor who “collects” new children via surrogacy, often with little regard for the birth mothers’ health and psychological well-being. Do they take the donor’s money and change the medical world, or reject her arrogance?
Like the original, “Dead Ringers” is not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. The camera lingers on blood, viscera and the sad, sanguineous aftermath of a miscarriage. I screened a bit of the pilot with my wife, who asked, “Who would want to watch this?” I still don’t have an answer.
• The five-part docuseries “Dear Mama” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) recalls the close bond between rapper Tupac Shakur (1971-96) and his mother, Afeni Shakur, a woman whose feminism was forged in the cauldron of 1960s radical politics. A member of the Black Panthers, she rose in the ranks of an organization known for its macho atmosphere. “Mama” explores her influence on her son’s music and philosophy and his role as a symbol of activism and resistance both in his own short lifetime and in contemporary culture.
• Apple TV+ anticipates Earth Day with the 10-part new epic nature docuseries “Big Beasts,” narrated by Tom Hiddleston (“The Night Manager”).
• What happens when your “Sliding Doors” become revolving? When “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is not enough? The Roku Channel streams the comedy fantasy “Slip.” Writer and series creator Zoe Lister Jones stars as Mae, a 30-ish woman in a loving if humdrum marriage who finds herself slipping into alternative dimensions (and marriages) every time she has a successful sexual experience.
As a company, Roku began with a streaming device, a way to aggregate platforms (Netflix, Hulu, etc). It subsequently launched the Roku Channel, which, like Pluto, offers free, ad-supported content on a cable-like grid. It has since begun creating its own content, and more recently has begun selling television sets under its own name.
• Apple TV+ streams the eight-part French/Japanese/American production “Drops of God.” Based on a popular Japanese manga series, it is set in the rarified world of fine wines and haute cuisine.
Like many live-action graphic novel adaptations, it departs from the visual power of the original. It also dwells rather humorlessly in a realm that movies like “The Menu” have parodied.
The first two episodes drop today, with subsequent hour-long servings arriving every Friday through June 2.
• Shudder’s movie appreciation clubhouse “The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs” enters its fifth season.
Other highlights
• The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA playoff action (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles Japanese American composer Andy Akiho.
• Feuding crime families prey upon each other on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “Next at the Kennedy Center” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents performances by Jason Moran and Christian McBride.
Cult choice
An innocent creature (Johnny Depp) left unfinished by a mad scientist (Vincent Price, in his final movie) is adopted by a cheerful woman (Dianne Wiest) before becoming the object of suburban paranoia in director Tim Burton’s 1990 fantasy “Edward Scissorhands” (9 p.m., MoMax).
Series notes
Felons kidnap a prison guard’s family on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... All in the family on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A major milestone on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A wellness retreat catches fire on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sienna Miller, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Ryan Hamilton on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Scott, Jeff Tweedy and Wilco visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Niall Horan and Orlando Bloom are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).