RACHEL WEISZ stars in and produces a six-part adaptation of “Dead Ringers,” streaming on Prime Video.

Viewers may recall director David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists. Here, Weisz plays both Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins and physicians with a lurid habit of sharing drugs, lovers and psychodramas as well as a professional and intellectual passion for revolutionizing the practice of bringing infants into the world.