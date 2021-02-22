U.S. team coordinated efforts with Uganda partners to drill well in village of Buganza.
I have been a member of New Hampshire’s Engineers Without Borders Professional chapter (EWBNH) since its inception in 2015. I met chapter president Heidi Caprood shortly after my 2013 graduation from the University of New Hampshire Mechanical Engineering program. Together, along with a small group of other New Hampshire professionals, we started EWBNH.
Since then, our chapter has installed six wells in the southeast Ugandan Buyende District; we have formed a strong working relationship with our in-country partner, Busoga Volunteers for Community Development (BuVoCoD); and the chapter membership has grown and evolved into a strong collaborative team.
In January 2020, I travelled to Uganda on a seven-person team to inspect the five wells that our chapter had previously installed. We spoke with members of each participating community and performed annual well pump maintenance.
During our return to the U.S., I recall standing at passport control in Dulles International Airport. I noticed a sign notifying travelers from the Wuhan area of China to keep track of specific symptoms and isolate if they feel sick. The warning stuck with me, but at the time it didn’t seem concerning.
A few weeks went by. Our chapter gathered for our February meeting. We spoke of our recent trip, discussed lessons learned and plans for upcoming well installations. By the end of February, stories about a virus in California started to circulate. Due to the growing concerns, we cancelled our March chapter meeting.
EWBNH hosts a monthly virtual meeting so attendees in the Concord and Seacoast locations can collaborate, which means the chapter is comfortable and experienced with coordinating efforts remotely. As everyone started to work from home, our conversations continued much as they had in the past.
In April, a presidential directive closed Uganda’s borders. Our chapter had discussed installing three wells before the end of 2020, two in September and another from our partner chapter at UNH in December. But, in May we started to reconsider our options and by June, EWB-USA (our parent organization) imposed a broad restriction on all international travel.
After discussions with our partners, our chapter decided to move forward with remote implementation of a single well. Our team got to work preparing the pre-installation report, finances, selecting a driller and getting contracts signed.
Thanks to great teamwork between our chapter members, BuVoCoD, and the EWB Ugandan Country Office, on Nov. 18, a well was drilled in the village of Buganza. Our U.S. team was able to coordinate the well design through late-night messages with our in-country partners, and by Nov. 28 the new well was handed over to the village of Buganza. The installation started earlier than expected and proceeded without issue. This well now supplies a clean source of drinking water to over 1,000 people.
Our team was able to progress with our installation goals and, although our original goals had to be revisited, we still managed to help one community gain control of their health and resources. In 2021, we hope to do the same for our remaining partner communities.
Anyone interested in getting involved, contact N.H. Engineers Without Borders at ewbnh.org.