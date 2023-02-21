The Wells Sanitary District owns and operates gravity sewers, a wastewater pumping station and a force main that provides sanitary sewer service to the Drakes Island area of the town of Wells, Maine.
The 1978 pumping station conveys the wastewater across the Webhannet River through an 8-inch force main that travels across the river approximately 1,000 feet to a manhole in the Atlantic Avenue parking lot. The pipe crossing is under the only access for mariners from Wells Harbor to the Atlantic Ocean.
Shortly before Memorial Day weekend in 2018, the force main was found to be floating in the harbor. Nick Rico, P.E., the district administrator for the Wells Sanitary District, addressed the problem immediately by installing a temporary anchoring system using divers from Pepperell Cove Marine Services of Newington.
The District contracted Underwood Engineers to identify alternatives for a long-term permanent solution. The solution was to directional drill under the river and install two new 8-inch force mains.
Permits were received in early 2022 from the Army Corp of Engineers and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Conditions in the permits required work not to start until Oct. 11 and be completed by March 15 in order to minimize potential effects to the federally-listed piping plovers in the area of the project.
The project was publicly bid in July of 2022 and NorthEast Earth Mechanics of Pittsfield won the project. It was at this time that the existing force main started to loosen the temporary anchoring and floated to the surface several times over a two-week period. The District and all the regulatory agencies agreed that starting the work immediately took priority due to the concern over the five pipe failures and potential major environmental impacts to the area.
NorthEast Earth Mechanics accommodated the early start and with their highly skilled crew and that of Henniker Direction Drilling of Henniker installed the force main over a two-week period in late August, early September and made the connections to the pumping station and gravity sewer by Sept. 27 so that the existing pipe could be shut off.
Removal of the old force main began on Oct. 11 and the project was completed to the satisfaction of MDEP, ACOE and the town.
.
Steve Clifton, P.E., is the senior vice president at Underwood Engineers, which has offices in Concord and Portsmouth.
In this special section, the honorees share, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, words of wisdom they wish they could share with their 22-year-old selves, and more. Attend their reception March 8th.
CANBERRA - Australia's spy chief has hit out at former military pilots who turn to working for authoritarian regimes, describing them as "lackeys, more 'top tools' than 'top guns'" in his annual security threat assessment.
BERLIN - The Olympic movement is facing its biggest dilemma since the Cold War: bow to demands to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes or risk the first mass boycott of the Games in 40 years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and several of the most powerful national Olympic committe…
Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old White gunman who killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo using a modified Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole, providing some sense of justice for the community.
President Vladimir Putin announced in a state of the nation address Tuesday that Moscow is "suspending" its participation in the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia.
WASHINGTON - Top House Republicans are exploring significant changes to the nation's food stamps program, including benefit cuts and stricter work requirements, as some in the new majority scramble for ways to slash government spending this year.