Underwood drill - pic1

Drilling was necessary to place two new force mains under the Webhannet River in Wells, Maine.

 Photo Provided by Underwood Engineers

The Wells Sanitary District owns and operates gravity sewers, a wastewater pumping station and a force main that provides sanitary sewer service to the Drakes Island area of the town of Wells, Maine.

The 1978 pumping station conveys the wastewater across the Webhannet River through an 8-inch force main that travels across the river approximately 1,000 feet to a manhole in the Atlantic Avenue parking lot. The pipe crossing is under the only access for mariners from Wells Harbor to the Atlantic Ocean.