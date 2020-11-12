WE COULD ALL USE an escape. Viewers in search of a transcendent experience should seek out the documentary “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds,” streaming on Apple TV+. Filmmaker Werner Herzog (“Grizzly Man”) joins director and scientist Clive Oppenheimer (“Into the Inferno”) to present a long meditation on meteorites, asteroids and other space debris that have battered our planet over the past few billion years, as well as the lasting cultural and spiritual impact of these visitors.
Known for his supporting role in “The Mandalorian,” Herzog narrates in his ponderous Bavarian accent, an effect that imbues every moment with an atmosphere of seriousness bordering on the whimsical.
The film visits shrines and scientists all over the globe, offering a series of intense encounters that range from the strange to the quirky and profound. Beautifully shot and featuring a provocative musical score, the film also incorporates the most mundane amateur footage, including that from dozens of dashcams that captured the Siberian sky illuminated by a falling piece of an asteroid in 2013 as well as smartphone footage of the chaos at the center of an Islamic pilgrimage when thousands thronged to kiss the Black Stone, a meteorite encased in silver housed in an eastern corner of the Kaaba in the center of the Grand Mosque. Veneration of the stone predates the Islamic era, and legend has it that its fall to Earth dates back to Adam and Eve.
The filmmakers visit an enormous crater in Australia, a source of inspiration to local indigenous artists. They visit the site of a meteorite crash in France in 1492 that many saw as a divine symbol and an endorsement of the royal regime. We meet the local mayor and members of a “Friends of the Meteorite” club wearing identical baseball caps.
“Fireball” explores the place of meteorites in religion and culture and also showcases scientists’ near-mystical wonder at the meaning of these ancient visitors.
A trip to Norway brings us a jazz guitarist whose hobby is collecting space dust. We learn that tons of it comes sprinkling down on a daily basis. His effort to photograph these microscopic particles leads to a fascinating digression on the nature of crystals, particularly those formed billions of years in the past from long-vanished planets light-years away from Earth.
Many scientific documentaries strain to provide an alternative to the supernatural. “Fireball” has little problem synthesizing the worlds of scientific rigor and spiritual wonder, treating these Earth-shattering voyagers with all of the awe and reverence heaven-sent messengers deserve.
• Based on a series of novels and graphic novels by Anthony Horowitz, written for young adults, “Alex Rider” stars Otto Farrant in the title role. He’s just an ordinary boy at a preppy British school until the assassination of his uncle and guardian, a tragedy that enlists Alex into a shadow world of espionage. It’s a little Harry Potter meets James Bond.
A hit in the U.K. on Amazon Prime, “Rider” streams here on Prime, but it’s also part of the IMDb, its own stand-alone app, that can be streamed on Amazon devices. You can’t stream the IMDb app on your Roku, but you can watch its programming through Prime. I hope that all makes sense!
