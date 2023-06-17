The Washington Wizards are in “serious talks” with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns about a trade for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, The Athletic reported Saturday.
Beal is the only NBA player with a full no-trade clause in his contract. Reports earlier this week said Beal and the Wizards had agreed to work together on a trade if the team elects to rebuild the roster this offseason.
Beal has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $251 million deal he signed last July. He carries a $46.7 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac.
Beal, 29, averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists in just 50 games last season. He was limited by injuries and a stint in the health and safety protocol.
He has spent his entire 11-year career with the Wizards, averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 695 career games (661 starts) since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2012 draft.
Huggins arrested on DUI charge
West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested on Friday night in Pittsburgh for suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to the Pittsburgh Police Department, officers observed Huggins’ black SUV blocking traffic with a flat tire and the driver’s side door open.
Huggins was directed to pull over and, after being questioned by police, was issued a standard field-sobriety test that he ultimately failed. Officers observed “empty beer cans in a white garbage bag of empty metal beer bottles. In the trunk of the vehicle was another white garbage bag of empty metal beer bottles.”
Huggins, 69, was then charged with DUI and released from custody.
Huggins registered a .210 blood-alcohol content following a breathalyzer test — more than two times the legal limit in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh,” West Virginia said in a statement. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”
Huggins pleaded no contest to a previous DUI charge in 2004 when he was the head coach at Cincinnati.
Last month, the Hall of Fame coach received a million-dollar salary reduction and a three-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season after he used an anti-gay slur in a radio interview.
In addition, Huggins saw his employment contract amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year deal.
Huggins has since apologized for his comments.
Huggins has coached the Mountaineers since 2007. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 and is one of only six men’s coaches to reach 900 career wins.
Huggins signed a two-year extension in August 2021 that was scheduled to pay him $4.15 million for the 2023-24 season.
IndyCar drivers in shoving match
Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoved six-time champ Scott Dixon after the two were involved in a collision during Saturday’s practice at Road America.
The altercation came after several drivers lost control on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. The course was repaved during the offseason, creating a high grip on a new smooth surface that has since produced such high speeds that track records have been threatened.
The conditions caused the practice to be stopped for red flags five times in one hour during Saturday’s practice, including when Dixon spun his No. 9 Dallara-Honda into a runoff area just before Turn 12.
As Dixon reentered the track ahead of Romain Grosjean and Power, Dixon allowed enough room for Grosjean to pass, but with Power coming up with speed behind Grosjean, there was not enough space to avoid a collision between Dixon and Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet. Contact was made, sending the left side of Power’s car into a concrete wall.
After the collision, Power exited his car and approached Dixon while the two exchanged words. Power then shoved Dixon in the chest and attempted to do so a second time before AMR safety workers separated the two.
Canucks buy out Ekman-Larsson
The Vancouver Canucks bought out the remaining four years of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract on Friday.
Ekman-Larsson, who turns 32 in July, will be an unrestricted free agent.
According to the team, the buyout will span eight years at a cost of $19,333,333 to the Canucks and a savings of $9,666,667.
The Canucks acquired Ekman-Larsson in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Coyotes before the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes’ captain at the time had to waive his no-trade clause to agree to the move.
But after two seasons in Vancouver, Ekman-Larsson had tallied just 51 points (seven goals, 44 assists) for his new team. In 2022-23 he had two goals and 20 assists while playing to a minus-24 rating over 54 games.
A two-time All-Star, Ekman-Larsson has 439 points (135 goals, 304 assists) over 902 career games with the Coyotes (2010-21) and Canucks (2021-23).