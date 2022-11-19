AS THINGS BECOME less important, they begin to lose their meaning. The qualities that define an idea or institution don’t really matter so much when the people who used to be passionate about it are too old and tired to even argue.

I’m talking about “The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” (8 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-14). This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.