AS THINGS BECOME less important, they begin to lose their meaning. The qualities that define an idea or institution don’t really matter so much when the people who used to be passionate about it are too old and tired to even argue.
I’m talking about “The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” (8 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-14). This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Now, everybody loves Dolly Parton. Jeff Bezos loves her so much he just gave her $100 million to distribute to the charities of her choice, part of a message that he’s out to give most of his wealth away (and perhaps distract the world from the fact that he’s laying off more than 10,000 employees right around the holidays). But I digress.
What is Parton — or Lionel Richie, for that matter — doing in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? They are both superstars and long-reigning hitmakers — but in different musical genres. Who could really define their music as rock ‘n’ roll? Does anybody still care about the definition of rock ‘n’ roll? Apparently not, and that’s the problem.
The mere fact that I raise this issue every year is a ghastly admission that I am old enough to care, or at least finicky enough to distinguish between a ceremony dedicated to a particular musical genre and a big corporate nothing-burger like “The 2022 American Music Awards” (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-14).
On the other hand, the notion that “real” rock ‘n’ roll only matters to cranky geezers may be why HBO broadcasts this ceremony, (held on Nov. 5) on a Saturday, the night that broadcasters have long consigned to an elderly audience.
• Speaking of vintage acts, Disney+ streams “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.” The three-hour concert event will be livestreamed on Sunday at 11 p.m. EST. Hope some of Reggie’s East Coast fans can stay awake!
British-born John has a strong connection to Los Angeles. He secured his reputation as an arena rock superstar with a Dodger Stadium concert in 1975 and performed in that city’s clubs (most notably the Troubadour) before becoming a household name.
• Speaking of milestones, “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-14) airs its 400th episode. And it remains true to form, sacrificing character consistency on the altar of cheap jokes about pop culture and adolescent asides about sex and body parts.
In this chapter, Peter addresses his weight with a radical surgical procedure that leaves him thinner, but with a grotesque amount of excess flesh, which he flaunts and flaps in his usual oblivious fashion. Meanwhile, Stewie learns a hard lesson about worshiping pop idols and the dark side of social media. This allows him and Brian the Dog to sermonize about the decline of popular culture, the same kind of jeremiads that used to be aimed at “Family Guy.”
• A new episode of “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-PG) deserves some credit for actually paying attention to Thanksgiving, that speedbump of a holiday between Halloween and Christmas. And it doesn’t just focus on the big day, but explores the unstated truth that Thanksgiving largely consists of idle hours waiting for the big meal or recovering from eating too much food while surrounded by family in ways that may not always be comfortable.
In this episode, the Belchers take advantage of a coupon on its final day of redeemability and go to the local miniature golf range on the one day they can have the place to themselves. In addition to exploring the goofy visuals of the putt-putt paradise, the episode does a good job of showing how family members can be consumed with their own thoughts, worries and misgivings even while strenuously enduring “together time.”
Every time I watch “Burgers,” I am struck by how smart and generally genial it can be. But I don’t find myself laughing. Its characters are given to talking all the time, often over each other. Is this Altmanesque use of overlapping dialogue sophisticated, or is it just trying too hard?
• “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” (9 p.m. Sunday, CNN) profiles the former Arizona congresswoman who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 to become a vocal activist for saner gun policies.
Saturday highlights
• The voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake animate the 2016 musical “Trolls” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A jaded party planner rediscovers the spirit of the holidays when the Claus come out in the 2022 romantic comedy “Santa Bootcamp” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).
• A family emergency forces three brothers to care for an infant over the holidays in the 2022 romantic comedy “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): Protecting Ukraine’s vulnerable nuclear plant; soccer’s “Panini Sticker” phenomenon; prison inmates who train wild horses.
• The search for Coco continues on the series finale of “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Beth has business in Salt Lake City on “Yellowstone” (8 p.m., CMT, Paramount, TV-MA).
• Camille enlists Valmont’s help on “Dangerous Liaisons” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• A boy’s arrival challenges the family in unexpected ways on “The Waltons Thanksgiving” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG). We are now far more removed in time from the original “Waltons” movie “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” (1971) than it was from its Depression-era setting.
• The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• “Spector” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) explores the victim’s story.
• The missing chapter emerges on the finale of “Magpie Murders” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Evidence points to infidelity on “The White Lotus” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• An aging mob boss (Sylvester Stallone) has a difficult adjustment in “Tulsa King” (9:10 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
Saturday series
Catherine confronts a particularly grim case on “CSI: Vegas” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
Homer resents Grandpa’s change of attitude on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... An overdose death sparks a vigilante spree on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Beef gets a job with a tycoon on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
An epidemic of overdoses on “East New York” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The shallow end of the gene pool on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).