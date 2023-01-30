Q: I am a fond watcher of “PBS NewsHour.” There has been no “Politics Monday” (with Amy Walter and Tamara Keith) segment since the new year started, and no mention of what is going on. Do you know?
A: As you know, “NewsHour” underwent a big change after Judy Woodruff retired as anchor at the end of last year and a new team, Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, became co-anchors. A “NewsHour” statement said, “As we embark on 2023 with a new co-anchor team, we are hitting pause on our Monday ‘Political Stakes’ segment. We’ll continue to cover politics intensely and we look forward to welcoming Amy Walter and Tamara Keith’s insights and reporting on the program again soon.”
Keith posted that statement on Twitter recently, adding “I don’t have a lot of answers. I’ll just say the 7+ years I got to be part of the Politics Monday team … were a gift.”
Q: I really enjoyed the CBS shows “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.” Will they be returning for another season, or have they been canceled?
A: CBS has renewed both comedies for the 2023-24 season. In addition to each show having about 7 million viewers per episode across all platforms, CBS noted that “The Neighborhood” is the most watched comedy among African American viewers, and “Bob Hearts Abishola” ranks second.
CBS, by the way, has also renewed comedies “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts” for next season.
Q: It seems like this last episode of “The Resident” on Fox was wrapping up with happy endings for the hospital and characters. Has it been canceled?
A: Not that we know of. While the Season 6 finale looked like a planned farewell, series co-creator Amy Holden Jones told TVLine.com that “we do this every year. Last year’s (season finale) worked as a series finale also, but thankfully, it wasn’t to be. We left open questions and put new character arcs in place to launch us into Season 7. We never hear (about renewal) until May, so it’s a recurring issue.” Still, she said, “I can promise a great Season 7, should it occur.”
Q: I recently saw a picture on the internet of Loretta Young and Marlo Thomas together, which described them as mother and daughter. Is there any truth to that?
A: No. Young was Marlo Thomas’ godmother. And you can find Thomas’ video tribute to Young on Turner Classic Movies (tcm.com).
