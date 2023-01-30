Q: I am a fond watcher of “PBS NewsHour.” There has been no “Politics Monday” (with Amy Walter and Tamara Keith) segment since the new year started, and no mention of what is going on. Do you know?

A: As you know, “NewsHour” underwent a big change after Judy Woodruff retired as anchor at the end of last year and a new team, Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, became co-anchors. A “NewsHour” statement said, “As we embark on 2023 with a new co-anchor team, we are hitting pause on our Monday ‘Political Stakes’ segment. We’ll continue to cover politics intensely and we look forward to welcoming Amy Walter and Tamara Keith’s insights and reporting on the program again soon.”