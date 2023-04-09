senior health
Metro Creative Connection

No one is immune to issues that can adversely affect their mental health, including men and women nearing retirement age and those who are already retired. Though the term “golden years” suggests life in retirement is one sunny day after another, many individuals 60 and older are dealing with mental health issues.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15 percent of the world’s adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental disorder. What makes that statistic even more troubling is that the WHO acknowledges it likely doesn’t paint the most accurate picture of seniors and mental health, as depression is often undiagnosed among older men and women and untreated because it co-occurs with other issues affecting seniors.