The wrong house. The wrong driveway. The wrong car.

In the days since Andrew D. Lester shot Ralph Yarl after the teenager rang the doorbell at his Kansas City, Missouri, home by mistake, other seemingly random shootings of people in New York and Texas have captured the nation’s attention. The unrelated shootings have resulted in the death of Kaylin Gillis, 20, and injuries to three teenagers: Yarl, Payton Washington and Heather Roth.