SKY-OBJECTS-ANALYSIS

Flying objects shot down by NORAD

 The Washington Post

If your weekend was spent focused on something other than the protection of North American airspace, you might have missed that a few more maybe-balloons were taken down by military aircraft. There was one Friday night, and one Saturday and one Sunday. Meaning that the total number of objects shot down over North America so far this month is four.

What this probably represents, though, is an increase in awareness rather than a new barrage of surveillance efforts by China. By now, the government seems pretty confident that the large object shot down near South Carolina on Feb. 4 was a surveillance craft sent by that country. The most recent three, though, are of unclear origin and, it seems, much smaller than the first.