CSX Transportation freight trains sit parked in a railyard in Louisville on Sept. 14. A potential rail workers strike could throw the nation’s freight system into chaos.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to force a contract between rail workers and carriers, a controversial move that lawmakers are considering to avert a rail strike.

The bill passed the House, but it remains unclear whether there is sufficient support in the Senate.