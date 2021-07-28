WASHINGTON — Here are some of the details of the bipartisan framework:

New spending

Roads, bridges and other major projects: $110 billion

Power infrastructure, including grid authority: $73 billion

Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion

Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion

Resilience (preparing infrastructure for the impacts of climate change such as floods and other extreme weather events, and cyber attacks): $50 billion

Public transit: $39 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Ports, waterways: $17 billion

Safety, which funds highways and pedestrian safety programs: $11 billion

Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion

Low carbon and zero emission school buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

Financing

The plan includes a number of proposals to finance the spending.

Repurposing of unused COVID-19 relief dollars: $205 billion

Proceeds of a February auction of wireless frequencies needed by 5G cellular networks: $67 billion

States returning unused federal unemployment supplement: $53 billion

Economic growth returning from a 33% return on investment in long-term infrastructure projects: $56 billion

Recouping inappropriately disbursed unemployment benefits: $50 billion

Delaying Medicare Part D Rebate rule: $49 billion

Sales of future spectrum auctions: $20 billion

Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion

Extending fees on government-sponsored enterprises: $21 billion

Reinstating Superfund fees: $13 billion

Mandatory sequester: $8.7 billion

Extending customs user fees: $6 billion

Sales from the strategic petroleum reserve: $6 billion

Savings from reducing Medicare spending on discarded medications: $3 billion

Extending available interest rate smoothing options for pension funds: $2.9 billion

