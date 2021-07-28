What's in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan $1.2T infrastructure plan? Reuters Jul 28, 2021 Jul 28, 2021 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON — Here are some of the details of the bipartisan framework:New spendingRoads, bridges and other major projects: $110 billionPower infrastructure, including grid authority: $73 billionPassenger and freight rail: $66 billionBroadband infrastructure: $65 billionWater infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billionResilience (preparing infrastructure for the impacts of climate change such as floods and other extreme weather events, and cyber attacks): $50 billionPublic transit: $39 billionAirports: $25 billionPorts, waterways: $17 billionSafety, which funds highways and pedestrian safety programs: $11 billionElectric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billionLow carbon and zero emission school buses and ferries: $7.5 billionFinancingThe plan includes a number of proposals to finance the spending.Repurposing of unused COVID-19 relief dollars: $205 billionProceeds of a February auction of wireless frequencies needed by 5G cellular networks: $67 billionStates returning unused federal unemployment supplement: $53 billionEconomic growth returning from a 33% return on investment in long-term infrastructure projects: $56 billionRecouping inappropriately disbursed unemployment benefits: $50 billionDelaying Medicare Part D Rebate rule: $49 billionSales of future spectrum auctions: $20 billionApplying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billionExtending fees on government-sponsored enterprises: $21 billionReinstating Superfund fees: $13 billionMandatory sequester: $8.7 billionExtending customs user fees: $6 billionSales from the strategic petroleum reserve: $6 billionSavings from reducing Medicare spending on discarded medications: $3 billionExtending available interest rate smoothing options for pension funds: $2.9 billion Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDay 14 in jail for River Dave, 81, who won't leave home of 27 yearsTop state doc: We’ve lost sight of the goal of vaccinationNH Outside: Rail trail system offers 380 miles to keep you movingMissing Hinsdale man found dead in Mass.Man dies while hiking Mt. CarrigainCelebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under FortyNH bishop accused of sexual abuse of altar boy decades agoThomas O. Hicks Jr.: While Democrats betray law enforcement, Republicans back the blue18-year-old man injured in shooting on Manchester's West StreetStudy: N.H. vaccine rates linked to ideology, rural access Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections40 Under FortyCHaD East-West All-Star GameSwim with a Mission Veterans FestivalFirst lady Jill Biden visits NHMaurice L. McQuillen AwardSummer Showdown in EppingSlam Free or Die Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT