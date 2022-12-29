WHERE DID 2022 GO? As far as television goes, the year offered several milestones, not all of them positive.
For at least a decade now, we’ve seen an upward trend in the number of scripted series produced, broadcast or streamed. In 2022 that number declined, a clear sign that the streaming arms race may be over. Giant mergers, like the mashup of Discovery and HBO Max, have finally shown their impact.
At the same time, there is still so much content sloshing about that any “trend” in television content is met by an equal and opposite reaction.
Seen from one perspective, 2022 was the year of the gargantuan epic, with series like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” costing hundreds of millions and attracting a large cult audience. The race to “franchise” fantasy series has resulted in some very expensive epics that may not justify their price tags.
Are people talking about Netflix’s “Slumberland”? How about Disney+’s “Willow”? This is the year that HBO/Discovery canceled “His Dark Materials” and gave “Westworld” the cruelest cut. Not only was that expensive head-scratcher canceled, it was yanked from HBO Max’s library. There’s nothing epic about trying to save money on residuals.
While 2022 may be remembered as the year of the epic, it also saw the market flooded with any number of true-crime docuseries. These bingeable shows are notoriously cheap to make, consisting of talking-head interviews, home movies of the victims and news footage of authorities or villains in the docket. There’s no need to spend millions on a CGI dragon when you can just show an old cassette recorder unwinding evidence from the 1970s.
This trend toward cheap and dirty programming reached an apotheosis of sorts with Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series seen as either a direct attack on the House of Windsor or a six-hour nothingburger.
Other contradictions abound. In a TV landscape filled with clutter, Apple TV+ has distinguished itself with a few of the year’s more interesting dramas, from “Severance” to “Slow Horses.” Unlike its big streaming rivals, Apple doesn’t have an enormous backlog of old series and “stuff.” Its spare catalog allows individual releases a chance to stand out and catch on.
Between mergers and the decline in series production, it’s easy to see 2022 as the year when TV’s golden goose stopped laying eggs.
While the terrifying and sexually explicit adaptation of “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” was among the most-watched series of 2022, its parent company (AMC/AMC+) is hemorrhaging money. Still seen as a traditional “cable” network, it has seen profits and viewership decline as millions of viewers cut their cords and jump ship to streaming, which brings in a fraction of cable’s advertising revenue. Despite its history as the cradle of “peak TV” and the home of “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and the just-departed “The Walking Dead,” AMC just laid off a big percentage of its staff. Former basic cable giants TNT and TBS have abandoned original programming entirely.
As 2023 brings even more changes to our viewing landscape, I will endeavor to make sense of it for my gentle readers — a task more bewildering every day.
