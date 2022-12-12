Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, during a rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022.  

 Dustin Franz/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday strongly condemned the claim from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, that she and former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon would have executed a successful attack on Jan. 6, 2021, if they had organized the storming of the U.S. Capitol and that they would have "been armed."

The divisive Republican pushed back on theories that she was a ringleader of the violent incident that left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured. "I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed," Greene said Saturday at a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club, according to the New York Post.