Yermin Mercedes homered to back an electric Michael Kopech in his first start in 2 1/2 years, and the Chicago White Sox beat the host Boston Red Sox 5-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday.
Kopech struck out four and allowed one run on one hit and one walk over three-plus innings as he served as a starter for the first time since Sept. 5, 2018. He has pitched in the bullpen since returning from Tommy John surgery and opting out of the 2020 campaign. Matt Foster (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
Nick Madrigal drove in two runs as the White Sox followed a 3-2 victory in Game 1.
J.D. Martinez drove in the lone run for the Red Sox, who have lost three of four since a nine-game winning streak.
Chicago loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles to start the game off Boston starter Martin Perez. Jose Abreu grounded in a run before Perez got a strikeout and lineout to escape the jam.
Mercedes led off the fourth inning with his fourth home run of the season for a 2-0 lead. Danny Mendick singled and Madrigal doubled to each drive in two-out runs later in the frame for a 4-0 advantage.
Perez (0-1) was charged with all four runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
Kopech, meanwhile, retired the first nine men he faced in order. He was pulled after Enrique Hernandez walked and Alex Verdugo singled to begin the bottom of the fourth, and Foster gave up an RBI single to Martinez to make it 4-1. Foster then set down Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Marwin Gonzalez to strand two runners on base.
Chicago loaded the bases with no outs again in the top of the sixth, scoring an extra insurance run on a Madrigal sacrifice fly.
Liam Hendriks, who earned the save in Game 1, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh on eight pitches to seal the result.
In Game 1, Tim Anderson led off with a home run, Dallas Keuchel pitched five strong innings.
Anderson finished 3-for-4 as the White Sox snapped a two-game skid. Keuchel (1-0) gave up two runs on six hits, walking none and striking out one.
Hendriks worked around a two-out in single the bottom of the seventh for his second save.
Enrique Hernandez homered, and Bobby Dalbec finished with a pair of hits for the Red Sox.
Anderson wasted no time putting Chicago ahead in Game 1, blasting the first pitch delivered by Boston starter Tanner Houck the opposite way into the bullpen for his second homer of the season. The score remained 1-0 until Yasmani Grandal doubled home Jose Abreu with two outs in the top of the fourth inning for a 2-0 advantage.
The Red Sox got on the board in the bottom of the frame. With runners on first and third and two outs, Hunter Renfroe hit an infield chopper that eluded Moncada at third base to drive in J.D. Martinez. Renfroe would be picked off trying to advance to second to end the threat.
A Moncada RBI single in the top of the fifth gave the White Sox key insurance as Hernandez led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run off Keuchel tucked around the right field foul pole to get Boston within 3-2. Aaron Bummer took over on the mound, and after an Alex Verdugo single, got a double play and a strikeout to end the inning.
Houck (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings, walking none and striking out two.