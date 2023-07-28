The Chicago White Sox continued their sell-off Friday, with the club trading veteran right-handers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros.
The Dodgers sent Chicago veteran outfielder Trayce Thompson and a pair of Double-A right-handers, starter Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure.
Graveman, meanwhile, was dealt straight up for Houston minor league catcher Korey Lee.
The trades come two days after the White Sox sent right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels.
Lynn, 36, fills the Dodgers’ need for starting pitching after their entire Opening Day rotation went on the injured list at some point in the first half. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw is due back soon from a shoulder injury, but Dustin May (elbow) was lost for the season and Noah Syndergaard (finger) was traded last week to the Cleveland Guardians.
Lynn is 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA in 21 starts this season as he has struggled with consistency. He was roughed up in an outing against the Dodgers on June 13 — five runs (four earned) over five innings — then went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6 and has given up a combined 16 runs (13 earned) over his past two starts.
In 12 seasons, Lynn is 129-93 with a 3.71 ERA in 330 appearances (306 starts) for the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-17), Minnesota Twins (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Texas Rangers (2019-20) and White Sox.
Kelly, 35, returns to Los Angeles, where he pitched from 2019-21 and won the 2020 World Series title. Kelly is 1-5 with a 4.97 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season and is 52-37 with a 3.98 ERA in 439 career appearances (81 starts) for the Cardinals (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014-18), Dodgers and White Sox.
Kelly becomes the second player from the Dodgers’ World Series-winning team to return to the club this week. The Dodgers reacquired Enrique Hernandez in a deal with the Red Sox on Monday.
