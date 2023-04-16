MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — On a day the Red Sox honored the 10-year anniversary of their 2013 World Series championship team, it was fitting that the player who boasts the best beard on the team led them to a win over the Angels.

Justin Turner provided all the offense Boston needed behind a great start from Garrett Whitlock, hitting a two-run homer as the Sox won their third straight with a 2-1 victory over the Angels Sunday at Fenway Park. Whitlock posted the best start by a Red Sox pitcher so far this year, allowing just three hits and recording five strikeouts in seven innings.