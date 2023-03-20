FOX INTERRUPTS its entertainment lineup and pulls an episode of “Fantasy Island” to present “TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane” (9 p.m., TV-14). I know this sounds like a sick joke, but, apparently, it’s not.

The program devotes an hour of speculation to the notion that there may have been one more airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, subject to a takeover by terrorists. Pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers recall what they saw and suspected more than two decades ago.