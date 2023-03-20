FOX INTERRUPTS its entertainment lineup and pulls an episode of “Fantasy Island” to present “TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane” (9 p.m., TV-14). I know this sounds like a sick joke, but, apparently, it’s not.
The program devotes an hour of speculation to the notion that there may have been one more airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, subject to a takeover by terrorists. Pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers recall what they saw and suspected more than two decades ago.
Since the turn of the 21st century, there has been no subject more loaded with historical tragedy than the terror attacks on New York and Washington. They have been subject to thousands of hours of recollection, reflection, speculation, misgiving and conspiracy.
And I have listed many of these programs in this column.
But this may be a first: Fox has put TMZ on the 9/11 beat.
There’s something absurd and even obscene about a celebrity tabloid show devoted to capturing “gotcha” videos and inebriated stars discussing events that led to the deaths of thousands.
TMZ originated as a Hollywood outfit, both geographically and conceptually far from the scenes of terror. The acronym “TMZ” stands for “Thirty-Mile Zone,” the surrounding area of the Hollywood studios. That’s their beat — and they should stick to it.
• The “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Storming Caesars Palace” profiles mother and activist Ruby Duncan, who challenged Las Vegas’ entrenched entertainment industry in the 1970s. Like many hotel workers, she was fired from her job for the “crime” of becoming pregnant. She was then subject to Nevada’s welfare system at a time when the state was still known as “the Mississippi of the West.”
Rather than submit, she organized protests on the fabled Vegas strip, often in defiance of both police and organized crime elements. She knew that making a ruckus would be bad for business and scare away gamblers and tourists, the city’s lifeblood. She eventually won and started a nationwide movement to protect the rights of mothers and pregnant employees.
“Storming” recalls a colorful moment of civil rights activism in a location not often associated with the struggle. It also celebrates a woman who didn’t care if racist politicians dismissed her as a “welfare queen.”
• A tale of a large family in 1950s rural England, “The Larkins” enters its second season, streaming on Acorn. Based on the series of novels “The Darling Buds of May” by H.E. Bates.
Also streaming on Acorn, the four-episode series “Holding” takes place in a sleepy Irish town where nothing ever happens, until human remains are discovered on a farm.
“Holding” is an adaptation of a novel by Irish-born British talk-show host Graham Norton, whose couch has been a go-to place for acting, musical and comedy talent from both sides of the Atlantic for the past quarter century.
Other highlights
• Second-round play in the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN).
• Far from Kabul, a Marine becomes another casualty of war on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A new take on “Perry Mason” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns the story to the Depression-era L.A. setting that inspired Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Matthew Rhys stars.
• A delicate case requires a strange informant on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Ben lands in a psychiatric facility in the 1950s, where he encounters a woman illegally committed by her husband, on “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A gifted physician surprises his peers on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Elena fears she’s been recognized by a tenant who figured in her past on “The Watchful Eye” (10 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
Cult choice
Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse and Oscar Levant star in director Vincente Minnelli’s 1953 musical “The Band Wagon” (3:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G), a tale about the making of a Broadway show too sophisticated for its audience.
Series notes
Spilling the beans on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Blind auditions continue on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Bobby suspects that his AA sponsor was murdered on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Laying an unloved aunt to rest on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Florence Pugh, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Talib Kweli & Madlib on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Schilling and Eddie Izzard visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
