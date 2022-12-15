SOMETIMES THE MOST ephemeral pop culture says the most about its era. The 2022 documentary “Call Me Miss Cleo,” streaming on HBO Max, recalls a fixture of the late 1990s, a time of infomercials and 1-900 telephone schemes that were little more than scams.
No one stood out in this crowded field quite like Miss Cleo, a turban-wearing self-described shaman who promised to read your cards, foretell your future and advise you about your love life or problems with your family. Speaking in a distinct, if somewhat slippery, Jamaican accent, she was quickly a figure of fun and parody.
Two actresses who spent time spoofing her, Raven Symone and Debra Wilson (“Mad TV”), appear here to discuss their fascination with her and her larger-than-life appeal.
We also hear from employees who worked in the boiler rooms of these infomercials, their job being to string along callers for well beyond their first three “free” minutes so that their phone bills would run into the hundreds of dollars.
A search for Miss Cleo’s real story takes us to a theater company in Seattle, where she operated with a different name and accent and left unpaid bills and employees behind.
Yet Miss Cleo eventually emerges as more victim than fraudster. Investigators into phone scams expected her to be some criminal mastermind. It turns out she was a not-so-well-paid employee of criminals who made the most of her performances and even owned the intellectual property rights to her “character.”
Miss Cleo, who died of cancer in 2016 at only 53, had a number of admirers who vouched for her psychic abilities. She obviously touched a nerve with audiences of her commercials, even those who never dialed her number. An author and expert on the Caribbean diaspora in the United States sees her as a great example of how her island accent and large frame were seen as comforting and magical by white people in search of a mystical but nonthreatening “mammy” figure.
She might be an example of what Spike Lee described as Hollywood’s fixation with “the magical negro,” characters whose sole purpose is to “humanize” the white people around them.
In earlier decades, Hollywood had attributed that kind of mystical magic to Irish characters, often accompanied by stereotypical music, who appeared to be in touch with spirits unseen — or distilled.
A good example of the magical Irishman genre is “It Happened on 5th Avenue,” a rarely seen 1947 Christmas movie about a wise, blarney-spouting hobo (Victor Moore) who reconciles a tycoon (Charles Ruggles) with his estranged wife (Ann Harding) and runaway daughter (Gale Storm). It can be streamed on HBO Max.
“Call Me Miss Cleo” does a masterful job of leaving judgments to its audience. As to her character, I am reminded of the line about Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” She may have been a phony, but she was “a real phony.”
• Jason Batemen and Will Arnett return to their “Murderville Murder Mystery” Netflix franchise with the holiday installment “Who Killed Santa?”
• The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in Thursday Night Football, streaming on Amazon Prime.
Other highlights
• Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph host a holiday special of the Peacock series “Baking It” (8 p.m., NBC TV-PG).
• Honey gets a do-over on “House Broken” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) recalls the animated musical.
• NBC repeats the 2016 holiday movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” (9 p.m., TV-G).
A priest (Dirk Bogarde) falls in love with a prostitute (Ava Gardner) during the Spanish Civil War in the 1960 drama “The Angel Wore Red” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
Dying for romance on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A dating app proves too effective on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Barb returns on “Welcome to Flatch” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Our love’s in jeopardy on “Call Me Kat” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Bodice rippers can be murder on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Louis Cato are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Regina Hall, F. Murray Abraham, Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Andrea and Matteo & Virginia Bocelli on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Brendan Fraser, Diego Calva and Weezer appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Paul Bettany, Lily Collins and Kevin Murphy are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Expect Margot Robbie and Jean Smart on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
