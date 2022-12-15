SOMETIMES THE MOST ephemeral pop culture says the most about its era. The 2022 documentary “Call Me Miss Cleo,” streaming on HBO Max, recalls a fixture of the late 1990s, a time of infomercials and 1-900 telephone schemes that were little more than scams.

No one stood out in this crowded field quite like Miss Cleo, a turban-wearing self-described shaman who promised to read your cards, foretell your future and advise you about your love life or problems with your family. Speaking in a distinct, if somewhat slippery, Jamaican accent, she was quickly a figure of fun and parody.