Houston Ship Channel

Weather has not been a significant factor in rising gasoline prices so far this year along the Gulf Coast, including the Houston Ship Channel and its adjacent refineries shown here.

 LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS FILE

Gasoline prices in the U.S. are in the midst of a surprise late-season rally. Even small increases can have an outsize impact on consumer confidence and evoke painful memories of last year's record surge in pump prices that helped drive inflation to a 40-year high.

With the election season starting to heat up, fuel costs are once again at the center of the political debate. Republicans have blamed President Joe Biden's climate policies for the price surge. Democrats accuse oil company executives of exploiting drivers to fatten their profit margins. The real reasons aren't so clear-cut.