Music megastars Taylor Swift and Jay-Z are no strangers to being at the top of rankings. But recently the two Grammy-winning artists found themselves featured prominently on a new list: “Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions.”

The analysis of flight data, which was published online Friday by a U.K.-based sustainability marketing agency, came on the heels of big-name celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Drake weathering intense public criticism after it was revealed that their emissions-spewing private jets logged trips as short as 17 minutes and 14 minutes, respectively.