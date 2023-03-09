BOSTON — After the Boston Celtics were mired in a slump — including blowing three double-digit leads — they shook off those struggles in blowing out the Trail Blazers. The Celtics were so comfortable Wednesday that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the 115-93 win at TD Garden.

There were positives that came from the blowout victory as the Celtics improved to 46-21 on the season. But Brown said after the game that he thought the Celtics still didn’t play with enough urgency Wednesday. Brown recently sounded off after the Celtics’ loss to the Cavaliers, where he said they need to be fighting to win.