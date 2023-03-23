Even before the Boston Celtics’ big bounce-back on Tuesday night in Sacramento, legend Paul Pierce minimized any concerns about their postseason chances based on their recent up-and-down play.
“I think their slump has a lot to do with just regular-season boredom,” Pierce said on NBC Sports Boston. “They want the playoffs to be here. But they’ve got to understand there’s a process to all of this. I think they’re starting to play down to the level of their opponents.
“But hey, you’ve got to play through the finish line, stop playing to the level of your opponents, and get to the playoffs but get to the playoffs doing the things you do best and playing the right way and winning some ballgames.”
The Celtics may be in a rush towards getting back to more high-leverage games in the postseason but their play over the next nine regular season games will have an important say in how that path looks like. Boston currently trails the Bucks by two games for homecourt advantage in the East and holds a one-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 2 seed.
With road head-to-head battles looming against both of those contenders in the next two weeks, the level of urgency will need to rise for Boston, something that was evident on Tuesday night.
“I was pleased with the mindset we had. I was pleased with the approach we had. We were detailed,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “The most important thing is we managed the game. Five turnovers. Whatever lineup we had, we had elite spacing. We made relatively elite decisions, which kept them out of transition.”
Like Pierce, Mazzulla also tried to keep perspective about Boston’s up-and-down play, capped off with a 4-2 road trip.
“If it wasn’t nine games before the regular season was over and if we weren’t in first place the entire year and the road trip was at the beginning of the year and we were 4-2, everybody would be happy,” Mazzulla said. “We have to maintain a level of perspective, understand that this was a hard trip and there were moments where we played really, really good basketball.”
The Celtics return to action on Friday night back in Boston when they host the Indiana Pacers in their first home game in over two weeks.
