Even before the Boston Celtics’ big bounce-back on Tuesday night in Sacramento, legend Paul Pierce minimized any concerns about their postseason chances based on their recent up-and-down play.

“I think their slump has a lot to do with just regular-season boredom,” Pierce said on NBC Sports Boston. “They want the playoffs to be here. But they’ve got to understand there’s a process to all of this. I think they’re starting to play down to the level of their opponents.