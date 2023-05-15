JUST WHAT to make of “TMZ Presents: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14). You can avert your eyes. But I am paid (barely!) to write about such things and think about them — if there is anything much to think about.

For starters, let that title sink in. “The Price of Freedom.” Phrases like that are generally associated with military sacrifice, the kind we commemorate on Memorial Day, just days away.