JUST WHAT to make of “TMZ Presents: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14). You can avert your eyes. But I am paid (barely!) to write about such things and think about them — if there is anything much to think about.
For starters, let that title sink in. “The Price of Freedom.” Phrases like that are generally associated with military sacrifice, the kind we commemorate on Memorial Day, just days away.
But here we are talking about Britney Spears, a pop star who grew up before our eyes and had her every emotional trauma and meltdown dissected by the likes of TMZ. The implication here is that freedom from her long conservatorship carries with it life-endangering risk for a woman whom tabloid society has deemed unready or unworthy of full emancipation.
Tabloid and celebrity culture can’t get enough of the self-destructive hot mess. Netflix, which streams the 2022 Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas, will stream a documentary about Anna Nicole Smith tomorrow.
This TMZ special makes much of Spears’ relationship problems and fixation on sharp objects, all the while insinuating that “Freedom” may be a step too far.
Has any male celebrity or public figure ever faced this kind of scrutiny and advocacy for total control? Has tabloid celebrity culture ever advocated that wayward Hollywood bad boys be put under parental supervision?
Not to get all technical, but there’s something decidedly skeevy about this TMZ special. But that kind of goes with the territory of being a TMZ special. The real question is: Why does Fox see the need to air this as its season closes down, instead of, say, a repeat of “Fantasy Island”?
And who really wants to watch this? It’s easy to be a snob about such things, but you have to give the benefit of the doubt to anyone who watches the umpteenth special about Spears as a distraction from their own woes, and perhaps a chance to feel better about themselves, in a “Thank God, my life isn’t as bad as Britney’s!” sort of way.
To achieve that numbing sense of relief, some will watch a trainwreck plow into the freak show night after night — or as often as a “Real Housewives” episode can be found.
To be charitable, some might focus on Britney as a chance to feel compassion for a troubled soul. And if something as dirt-baggy and dreadful as TMZ can spark empathy in the heart of just one viewer, perhaps not all is lost.
• As the Fox schedule descends into TMZ-level dreck, it airs its final episode of “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). The procedural, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, has run for six seasons on the network. It will return for its seventh season on ABC. Tonight’s season finale sees a highway calamity put additional pressure on a beleaguered hospital.
The spinoff series “9-1-1: Lone Star” has been renewed by Fox for a fifth season.
• At a time when some leave the oven for the grill, contestants flock to the “Summer Baking Championship” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G).
• “Renovation Wild” (9 p.m., HGTV) showcases a safari camp in Zambia in need of a touch-up.
• “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) presents the documentary “Silent Beauty,” about a woman’s recovery from sexual abuse.
Other highlights
• Murder in the archives on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• The body of a dead British spy can’t be explained on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Jimmy Fallon hosts the season finale of “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Blending National Lampoon- and “SNL”-style anarchy to Reagan-era government-bashing, the 1984 comedy “Ghostbusters” (8 p.m., AMC) celebrates freelance knuckleheads (Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson) who unleash untested chemicals and unanticipated supernatural calamity on a crowded city, while casting an environmental regulator (William Atherton) as the movie’s killjoy and bad guy.
Series notes
Dave learns why his father vanished on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC) ... A big day at the sock factory on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Note: Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) will schedule repeats.