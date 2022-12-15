The captain of the fishing vessel Hot Tuna, featured in the hit reality television show “Wicked Tuna,” found himself in some wicked hot water in October 2021 and recently paid for it.
Massachusetts Environmental Police posted Dec. 7 on its Facebook page, “officers discovered that several bluefin tuna had been sold illegally to a Gloucester fish market. Criminal charges were taken out against the captain of the vessel in Gloucester District Court.”
The post says that late last month, the captain signed a plea deal and paid $13,000 in fines “for the illegal sale of the fish.”
Capt. Timothy J. “TJ” Ott of Great Neck, New York, was charged with nine counts of violating a commercial fishing license. According to a district court clerk, the money goes to the state’s environmental trust fund.
According to MEP reports in district court, officers were conducting marine fisheries inspections on Oct. 16, 2021, at Stellwagen Bank National Sanctuary, inspecting tuna vessels for compliance because a permit from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service is required to target highly migratory fish.
Commercial fishing of tuna was closed at the time, and the officers did not disrupt the Hot Tuna’s charter fishing trip, but knowing Ott was a well-known commercial fisherman, they performed an administrative search of his permits.
They located his federal permit for 2021, but they were unable to locate his state Division of Marine Fisheries permit for that year. Through a spreadsheet of Ott’s sales, they found he had sold 10 bluefin tuna for a total of $21,859.
“It is illegal for an individual without a commercial permit issued through the (state Division) of Marine Fisheries to sell any fish that they catch; additionally, it is illegal for a fish house to purchase fish from an unpermitted individual,” the MEP’s post states.
Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay, a scholar of political behavior, will become its 30th president next year and the first Black person to serve in that leadership post at the nation’s oldest institution of higher education.
WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Senate was expected to hold an initial procedural vote Thursday night on a weeklong stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline, a Senate Democratic aide said.
Holidays mean family, friends, food and gift-giving. If you’re looking to give unique presents this year, consider buying your loved ones things they can use in their homes. Here are 12 great gift suggestions for homeowners this year.
BETHANY BEYOND THE JORDAN, Jordan — For centuries, thousands of pilgrims a year have made the journey to Bethany Beyond The Jordan, a site on the east bank of the Jordan River which Christians believe to be the exact spot where Jesus was baptized.