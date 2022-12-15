The captain of the fishing vessel Hot Tuna, featured in the hit reality television show “Wicked Tuna,” found himself in some wicked hot water in October 2021 and recently paid for it.

Massachusetts Environmental Police posted Dec. 7 on its Facebook page, “officers discovered that several bluefin tuna had been sold illegally to a Gloucester fish market. Criminal charges were taken out against the captain of the vessel in Gloucester District Court.”