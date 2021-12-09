New York City has long been the mecca of hip hop, the place where the music, the style and the movement became the soundtrack for block parties in the 1970s.
The scene there is still formative as ever, and for a decade Wiki has been one of the many shining lights within a new generation of rappers.
Wiki, the stage name of Patrick Morales, made a name for himself as part of the group Ratking during the first half of the 2010s and he’s gone onto a solo career that includes his latest album, “Half God.”
He and Navy Blue, who did production duties on that release, will perform at The Press Room in Portsmouth, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 as the part of Can’t Do This Alone Tour.
The artists have known each for six or seven years.
“We eventually collaborated on a song, and that’s what got the ball rolling from there. We started working on more music together. It was a really organic process, it wasn’t primarily us looking to do a project but it kind of snowballed into what it is.”
When it comes to the vision behind the album, Wiki didn’t really have one. The making of “Half God” happened during a transitional period in his life, still he found that he didn’t need to dive deep into a fixed concept for the project.
“I wouldn’t say there was one particular vision. It was more about the direction my life was going at the time,” Wiki said. “People think you have to put so much thought into something to make it good, but a lot of the time with hip hop that isn’t always the case. There’s a certain natural, organic, almost spiritual thing where it’s more about the feeling. You don’t want to overthink it and that’s what kind of makes it better in a sense.”
It was more about the artists building a sound from their respective strengths and perspectives.
“For me, this is the most organic record I’ve ever done. Going back and forth with (Blue) had everything fitting in together perfectly. What I was going through in my life, I am honest with it, and it also happened to be a very transitional period, so this album reflects that.”
In general, “Half God” has a sense of the highs and lows of life in the city.
One major factor that makes Blue and Wiki natural creative partners is a mutual respect they have for each other. They dig each other’s approach and they want to see each other shine, which helps when it comes to making decisions about certain tracks.
“With Navy Blue, there’s this mutual respect we have that I think is really dope,” Wiki said.
“I look up to him as an artist. He’s younger than me but I have respect through hearing his music and hearing his production. He’s a real student of the game with the way he moves, and when I see that same respect back from him it makes me want to help him progress.”
That kind of give-and-take isn’t typical, he said. “In the past, people I’ve worked with wanted to take control of stuff or perhaps I wanted to take control, but with the both of us it’s not about that. When we’re working in post-production there aren’t any arguments, the process is just natural with our joint decision making,” he said.
“Before we started collaborating, I was kind of feeling jaded with everything. Working together reignited my excitement for being creative and making music. I can honestly say that he helped me make my best album.”
With 2022 on its way, Wiki wants to hit the road and perform at as many places as he can.
“I’m trying to tour, tour, tour, tour and tour,” Wiki said. “I’m excited to perform the record live. We put out something I’m really proud of. Honestly during the quarantine I was really busy with writing, so I have a lot more music that I’m working on. It feels good to be in my most comfortable, happy and healthy state …”