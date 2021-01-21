WITH ALL OF THE changes to movies and television, the TV musical biopic has proven to be one of the more resilient genres. They have arrived in varying degrees of “quality,” but the cheesier movies tend to be more memorable. For many years, network biopics like “Little Richard” (2000) and “The Temptations” (1998) were staples of sweeps week. For a brief moment, musical biopics were considered “prestige” motion pictures. Both “Ray” (2004) and “Walk the Line” (2005) earned Oscars. Both were brilliantly sent up in the 2007 spoof, “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”
For the past decade or so, Lifetime has been busy churning out biographies like “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” (2013), “Ring of Fire” (2013), “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” (2016), “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” (2014), “Whitney” (2015) and “Britney Ever After” (2017). In many ways, these musical waxworks are interchangeable with their takes on other aspects of pop culture, like “Liz & Dick,” “A Tale of Two Coreys,” “William & Kate: The Movie” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.”
If you like this particular brand of cheeseball, then feast on “Salt-N-Pepa” (8 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14), about friends who graduate from Queensborough Community College to pop stardom after recording a song for a friend.
• BBC America launches a new documentary miniseries, “A Wild Year on Earth” (8 p.m., Saturday), offering gorgeous photography of the multitudinous wonder of animals and fish, flora and fauna, as they are affected by the changing seasons. The notion of applying a calendar to the unfolding spectacle is but the latest “hook” for the nature biography. These series have explored wildlife continent by continent, examined life on sea, land and air, and now refocus on Earth’s diversity through the prism of the datebook.
As years do, it begins in January, as the tilt of the Earth sends environments in the Northern Hemisphere into deep freeze and brings summer to the south. We begin in Antarctica, among the world’s most forbidding landscapes, yet home to one of its largest and most resilient mammals, the polar bear. Over the course of its six-episode “Year,” the series will examine the gentle kiss of spring’s cherry blossoms, the violence of America’s tornado season, migrations inspired by melting ice, the desperation of African herds driven by drought season, and the hints of returning winter that tell millions of monarch butterflies to get their bags packed for points south.
As always, “Year” is gorgeous in ways that make it critic-proof. My quibble with the series is its title and concept. While it claims to describe nature in a “wild” state, it also applies the notion of a 12-month “year,” a concept that is entirely man-made, and, in the natural scheme of things, a relatively recent human construct. Not to sound like a child (or perhaps a stoner), polar bears don’t know it’s January. They only know it’s cold.
“Year” is the latest series to tap into “Downton Abbey” nostalgia. Laura Carmichael lends her voice to the narration. She’s better known as Lady Edith from that series. Kevin Doyle appears on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). He appeared on “Downton” as the valet-turned-footman Molesley. Samantha Bond, who played the meddling Lady Rosamund, narrates “Agatha Christie’s England” (10 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings), the second of two PBS documentaries about the mystery writer.
• A creation of Edward Burns (“Public Morals”), “Bridge and Tunnel”) (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA) explores the culture clash of young people from a working-class Long Island community who move to Manhattan to follow their artistic dreams.
Set in 1980, “Bridge” attempts to replicate the fashions, music and attitudes of the last year of the Jimmy Carter era. Such period touches are so hard to get right. But setting a story 40 years in the past is also a good way to disguise the passage of time. Burns, so boyish in “Saving Private Ryan,” is now the gray-haired dad imparting wisdom while sipping beer on the front porch.
Saturday highlights
• Three outfits compete to concoct the most “authentic” Appalachian hooch on “Moonshiners: Master Distillers” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).
• A phone call from his deceased niece sends a detective on a mind-bending search for evidence to change past events and prevent a crime in the 2019 thriller “Don’t Let Go” (8 p.m., HBO).
• A humble traveler is confused with a tycoon in the 2020 romance “A Winter Getaway” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers meet in NFL playoff action (3 p.m., Fox).
• The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in NFL playoff action (6:30 p.m., CBS).
• Evidence looks very bad for Eliza’s client on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• The search continues on “American Gods” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• A racehorse loses more than a step on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• Christmas erupts on “Euphoria” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• An inconvenient truth on “Charmed” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Among the many outlandish things about Oliver Stone’s 1991 rock biopic “The Doors” (8 p.m. Saturday, Cinemax) is the casting of Meg Ryan as Jim Morrison’s (Val Kilmer) girlfriend.
Saturday series
Ebola fears on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Danger by a dam site on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
A victim may hold clues on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Human trafficking on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Tanks for the memories on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
“48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A race against the clock on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, r, PG) ... Bart gets voice-over work on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... In and out of costume on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Ham’s secret on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
The pandemic strikes on “Chicago Med” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... An airport layover on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Chainsaw madness on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A teen party becomes a shootout on “FBI” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Officers bicker on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).